Due to an outage that occurred Friday evening at one of Lee Enterprises' primary server hubs, the production of many Saturday newspapers was severely delayed.

The Montana Standard was not excluded from this ordeal.

Print subscribers, your newspaper delivery Saturday will be delayed by at least three hours.

As always, you can access your local news online at mtstandard.com and via the E-edition at mtstandard.com/eedition.

We are deeply sorry and we appreciate your patience.