Mark Thompson of Montana Resources told the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health on Wednesday that MR, in the process of expanding its monitoring and collection of mine dust in the Greeley neighborhood, will also fund scientific studies regarding potential health effects of the dust from active mining.

Thompson, the mine’s vice president for environmental affairs, told the board at its regular monthly meeting that a recent story by the environmental-reporting nonprofit InvestigateWest portrayed Butte inaccurately, particularly in “further promulgating the notion” that there’s a choice between having the employment and tax base benefits of mining and having a healthy, safe community.

“I work for a company that absolutely rejects that,” he says. “We believe we can have both, but we do not want to bury our heads in the sand and not look for problems we may be creating … If there are such problems we want to know. If we do not know, we can’t fix it.”

He said the mine is in the process of expanding its dust monitoring system in Greeley, with plans to add two more locations in addition to the current monitoring location at the old Greeley school. The mine will also be adding “dust fall jars” that will provide what Thompson called “semi-quantitative” information about dust accumulation, with the caveat that the simple collection devices “also catch bird poop and bugs.”

In evaluating the results of a recent survey of the Greeley neighborhood, Thompson said in tracking the “respondents that said they believe dust was a major concern, we were able to develop a heat map that shows two areas that tended to have higher concern. So it begged the question of spatial distribution differences within the neighborhood that weren’t being captured by the single monitoring station.”

He said he wasn’t sure yet where the new monitoring stations and dust fall jars would be located. “We have enough employees and employee relatives in the area that we won’t have a problem finding spots,” he said.

Also, Thompson said, the mine would like to partner with the county’s RMAP program in analyzing any soil samples collected in the neighborhood to further gauge dust accumulation. Thompson said that if they can get splits of the samples collected by the county, they would be tested for additional metals. The county tests RMAP samples primarily for lead and arsenic. Thompson said MR would also test for copper, molybdenum, manganese and other metals.

Thompson said he has received positive feedback from RMAP coordinator Eric Hassler. “He’s willing to help,” Thompson said.

In talking about Montana Resources’ willingness to fund research into health effects of dust from active mining, Thompson said in an interview with The Montana Standard Wednesday, “Previous studies have been underfunded. They’ve been able to raise questions but haven’t been able to find answers. We’re about finding answers, not raising questions.”

He added, “In the absence of fact, rumor fills the vacuum.”

He said the philosophy would be “not to try to eat the elephant in one bite,” but rather to do a linear series of studies. “We’ll let the science and data lead us,” he said.

He added that having independent, qualified scientists to work on the studies would be essential. “We can’t do this ourselves,” he said. “There’s a limit to our credibility just because we’re the mine operator. The community needs to be able to trust the results.”

He added, “The way I look at it, if study results come down from heaven there’s a small fraction of people who will still be skeptical. The further away from heaven you get, the bigger that faction gets. And if the study is just coming from the mine, that becomes a sizable group.”

Unlike the previous studies, Thompson said, “nobody will be able to attack the data and the science … they will be well-funded studies. We’ll make sure they’re beyond reproach.”

In his talk to the health board, Thompson expressed the hope that Dr. Katie Hailer, department head of chemistry and geochemistry and a professor of organic chemistry at Montana Tech, would be willing to participate in the work. Hailer has been involved in previous studies of mine dust. Thompson said she had agreed to talk further about it.

A message was left at Hailer’s office.

Health board members urged Thompson to keep the board up to speed about the collection initiatives and health studies.