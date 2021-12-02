Montana Resources steps up for upper Silver Bow Creek

The quest to restore upper Silver Bow Creek from a degraded wasteland to something resembling a natural stream received a big and tangible boost this week.

The Restore Our Creek Coalition announced Thursday that Montana Resources has committed up to $300,000 to pay for a firm to develop design alternatives for a restored creek in a corridor between Texas Avenue and Montana Street.

A news release from the coalition said additional funding from MR might be available as the project moves forward.

“This serious design work is the next step in creating a Silver Bow Creek design that can be integrated with the remedial efforts of Atlantic Richfield, the state and EPA, so Butte can end up with a shovel-ready project,” said Northey Tretheway of the coalition.

A section of Silver Bow Creek west of Butte that was similarly hammered by historic mining and smelting has been remediated, with the work done by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

“The first mile deserves the same attention,” Tretheway said.

But the remediation of Upper Silver Bow Creek faces a host of unique challenges.

It would have to be lined, at least for a time, to prevent interaction with contaminated groundwater. It would have to be coordinated with ongoing Superfund work in the vicinity. The stream’s design would have to take into account a very slight elevation change, as well as street crossings and pipelines.

One possible stream alignment would begin near Continental Drive/Shields Avenue and end at Blacktail Creek south of the KOA campground.

Evan Barrett, a member of the Restore Our Creek Coalition and a longtime economic developer, said restoring Upper Silver Bow Creek would present a better image of Butte to business prospects and tourists. But he said the restoration also has meaning beyond just environmental remediation and aesthetic appeal.

“It also is a great symbol,” Barrett said.

Fritz Daily, a longtime advocate for a cleaned up creek in the city, celebrated the funding announcement.

“I believe after decades of challenges, a ‘true partnership’ and investment in the community from the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company in providing a meandering Silver Bow Creek flowing through the community and constructing a new Civic Center could go a long way in correcting some of the scars left environmentally, socially, and economically on my community,” Daily said.

Atlantic Richfield was deemed responsible years ago under EPA Superfund law for the cleanup of mining and smelting pollution left behind in Butte and Anaconda and along the Clark Fork River by the Anaconda Co., which ARCO purchased.

An analysis funded by the EPA and completed by Water & Environmental Technologies found that restoring Upper Silver Bow Creek was feasible. It provided an initial estimate of $12.4 million to make that happen but said costs could be lower if the restoration is fully coordinated with the Superfund remedial work underway in the stream corridor.

Mark Thompson, vice president for environmental affairs for MR, said the company’s funding of the design work reflects its support for important work in the community.

“We’re very interested in seeing what’s possible for a creek now and into the future,” Thompson said.

He said Montana Resources recognized many people in the community had hopes for a restored creek and the company felt it could provide some support for that goal.

Thompson said having the MR mine in Butte has both upsides and detriments and he said the company wanted to do what it could to support a potential upside.

He said the company has talked to ARCO, the EPA, the state’s National Resource Damage Program and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality about funding the design work.

JP Gallagher, chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow County, weighed in.

“On behalf of the local government, I want to thank Montana Resources for its willingness and generosity to fund this crucial next step so we can determine what’s possible for a creek in the middle of town,” Gallagher said.

“A lot of citizens feel very strongly that Butte’s final cleanup needs to include a restored creek, thanks to ROCC’s efforts. I’m as excited as anybody to see the future of this project unfold,” he said.

Part of The Washington Companies, Montana Resources operates an open pit copper and molybdenum mine, mill and concentrator in Butte. It employs over 380 men and women in Butte and the surrounding communities.

