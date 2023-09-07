Atlantic Richfield reported Thursday that its Superfund design team continues to study company-owned property north of the Kelley Headframe for possible use as a wastes repository.

“The design team is currently evaluating the Kelley Mine area as well as potential haul routes to that area, with an emphasis on safety and reducing traffic on public roads where possible,” Atlantic Richfield said in a statement.

“We expect the technical evaluation to be completed within the next few weeks and look forward to engaging with the Centerville and broader Butte community to discuss these findings soon,” the company said.

A repository north of the Kelley Mine would have an anticipated capacity of about 1.1 million cubic yards. It would receive contaminated soils and tailings from sites in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

One key challenge would be transporting the wastes from the sites being remediated to the repository. Thousands of truck trips would be necessary.

A few years ago, Montana Resources agreed to accept wastes from the Parrot Tailings site, where remediation work was handled by the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program instead of EPA. Why not from the Silver Bow Creek Corridor area?

Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs for Montana Resources, explained.

“The Parrot Project was not conducted as a Superfund removal so the ‘transfer’ of the material was fairly simple,” Thompson said.

“Once the material was brought to MR, MR took ownership of the material and is responsible for it under our mine operating permit. This includes long-term reclamation and maintenance.”

But federal Superfund work, performed under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA, is a different animal.

Thompson said it’s his understanding that Superfund work supervised by the EPA and completed by Atlantic Richfield contractors requires a CERCLA wastes repository that will be managed in perpetuity.

“So Atlantic Richfield cannot pass the material to Montana Resources, and Atlantic Richfield certainly does not want to manage a CERCLA repository in the middle of an active mining operation on property they don’t own,” Thompson said.

Montana Resources has offered access to its property for possible use by haul trucks headed to a repository.

If the repository north of the Kelley Headframe is selected, the haul truck route could theoretically pass behind the Montana Resources' main office building, proceed on the haul road over the tunnel for the Berkeley Pit viewing area and then travel up to the repository.

One estimate has suggested roughly 850,000 cubic yards of material contaminated with heavy metals would be excavated from sites in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor, including areas such as Diggings East and Northside Tailings.

Atlantic Richfield said last week that both surface water and groundwater from the location north of the Kelley Headframe drain into the Berkeley Pit and would not impact Silver Bow Creek.

“Mining wastes distributed across this location would be consolidated with the wastes excavated from the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area project, graded, covered with soil and revegetated,” Atlantic Richfield said.

Under Superfund law, Atlantic Richfield is considered liable to clean up the historic mining and smelting wastes in the region because it acquired the Anaconda Co., the original polluter, in 1977.

Last week, Leslie Houchin, who lives on North Wyoming Street, expressed concerns about potential impacts of the repository. She also noted that capping of wastes sites doesn’t always yield good results.

“History shows us they don’t do a very good job of it,” she said.

She is concerned also about the possibility of thousands of haul trucks traveling up from the Flats.

John McKee, co-owner of Headframe Spirits, which leases space in the Kelley Headframe complex from Butte-Silver Bow, expressed support for the wastes repository siting in a statement released Friday.

“Our understanding of the plan thus far has us excited to be good neighbors to the project,” McKee said. “It has innovative solutions to keeping massive haul trucks off of city streets. It considers the health and safety of the repository location’s neighbors and when completed the repository will be capped and revegetated, which was not the plan for this area previously.”

McKee described the proposed repository site as a pragmatic solution to removing contaminated wastes from the center of town.

J.P. Gallagher, chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow County, said last week that the identification of a repository location and haul routes “will be a fully vetted public process before a site is finalized.”