Montana Resources prepares for highwall failure in Continental Pit

Accelerating creep.

In late August, Montana Resources detected instability in the east highwall of the mine’s Continental Pit. Since then, the highwall has continued to move.

“It’s accelerating,” said Mark Thompson, the mine’s vice president of environmental affairs, during a Thursday interview.

“Every day it creeps about one-half an inch,” said Mike McGivern, vice president of human resources and safety for Montana Resources.

The east highwall of the sprawling open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte is not far from Interstate 15. But when a portion of the highwall crumbles or collapses it will tumble in the opposite direction.

Thompson said Montana Resources wanted to alert Butte residents that the east highwall was unstable in case they witnessed its failure from afar and jumped to conclusions about safety risks to mine employees.

“We are using very sophisticated equipment to monitor the situation and we are managing it in a safe and responsible manner,” he said.

The monitoring equipment includes radar and “slideminder” detection technology whose data about movement of the highwall are tracked by Montana Resources employees and consultants.

Thompson said consultants recommended creation of a “runout” zone that would be more than 300 feet from the base of the highwall to keep employees and equipment at a safe distance. He said Montana Resources decided to increase the safety factor by building a berm 500 feet from the foot of the rockface.

A deep, serpentine and ominous crack is visible at the top of the highwall. Thompson said the highwall’s instability is definitely the result of active mining. There is high value copper ore toward the base of the highwall, he said.

The mine would like to return to mining this ore.

“We’d love the highwall to fail on its own,” Thompson said. “It could be a significant failure. It could be a partial fail.”

Regardless, Montana Resources will eventually need to address the highwall’s potential for instability by creating a new headwall with a flatter slope. In preparation for that work, the mine is beginning work adjacent to I-15 that will yield a ramp for heavy equipment.