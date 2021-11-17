Montana Resources experiences challenging dust day

There was dust in the wind Tuesday but it had zip to do with that morbid song by Kansas.

The National Weather Service predicted wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour Tuesday in Butte. Instruments sited at the Montana Resources mine measured multiple gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

And dust blew. With gusto and grit.

Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs for Montana Resources, said Tuesday was a challenging day for managing dust from an exposed tailings impoundment of about 1,000 acres at the open-pit copper-molybdenum mine.

“We understand that we need to improve our performance here,” he said. “We’re spending a considerable amount of money [on dust suppression].”

Thompson said recent freeze-thaw cycles created a situation that can be hazardous for dust suppression equipment. It can break through a frozen layer of what appears to be dry and solid material and fall into saturated tailings.

That scenario robs Montana Resources of its key dust suppression method, Thompson said.

Tuesday’s high winds sent exposed tailings airborne.

Thompson said the day's winds predominantly blew straight west to east.

He said Montana Resources is examining a host of dust suppression approaches, including aerial application of suppressant, to improve tailings management.

“It’s definitely not something we view as acceptable to any extent,” Thompson said.

For now, he said the weather needs to get colder and stay colder.

Thompson added that 2021 has been a challenging year for keeping the tailings in place. Montana Resources has used about 260,000 gallons of suppressant so far this year, he said, compared to a total of about 60,000 gallons in 2020.

The tailings are what’s left after ore from the mine’s pit is processed. He said metals content is low.

Dust also blew Tuesday off the site where cleanup continues by the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program of the contaminated Parrott Tailings behind the Butte Civic Center. The tailings from the old Parrott smelter contain high levels of lead, arsenic, copper, zinc and cadmium.

But Ray Vinkey, an environmental science specialist with NRDP, said “most likely it was clean cover” material and not tailings dust that was blowing vigorously around.

Vinkey said the contractor on site had been watering the material all day but some of it went airborne during the most robust gusts.

Elsewhere in Butte, litter skittered down the street. The gusty winds tattered the flag flapping above the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives and alerted homeowners to weather-stripping opportunities.

