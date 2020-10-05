Montana Resources' Erickson retiring; new president is Tech alum, Philipsburg native

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Standa began his career with Peter Kiewit Construction and eventually held progressively more responsible positions within BHP Minerals in the United States, Canada, Australia and eventually Indonesia.

He has a Mining Engineering degree from Montana Tech.

"I was on the five-year plan," he said Monday with a laugh. "I started in 1984 and graduated in 1989." Standa also has a master's of Geotechnical Engineering from the University of California, and a master's of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, where his son, Jacob, is currently going to school.

"My wife and I are really excited to move to Butte," Standa said Monday. "I know it pretty well, being from Philipsburg and having gone to Tech."

Standa said that "as a Montana mining engineer from Tech, the job of president of Montana Resources "is the pinnacle. It's the best job you could have."

Erickson said he was looking forward to introducing Standa to Montana Resources' 370 employees, but because of COVID-19 concerns, it will have to be done through a series of smaller meetings.

Standa said he's already had a chance to meet with Erickson and the management team, adding that "it's clear that Rolin has a good team up and down the organization."