Montana Resources' Erickson retiring; new president is Tech alum, Philipsburg native

Rolin Erickson, president of Montana Resources for the past 16 years, will retire at the end of 2020, the company announced Monday.
Replacing him will be Jack Standa, a Montana Tech alumnus and Philipsburg native who was hired away from his position as general manager of Westmoreland Rosebud Mine at Colstrip.
"I’m excited to get on to a different chapter," Erickson said. "I've just really enjoyed the last 16 years. I can't believe how fast the time has gone by."
"I’ve never had a bad job but this has been by far the best, and a lot of that has to do with the group of employees I’ve had to work with here," Erickson said. "Over the years they made my job a lot easier."
He also praised "the great community support" the mine has gotten from Butte.
“After decades of successful operations in Butte, Rolin had some big shoes to fill," Washington Companies' owner Dennis Washington said in a news release. "He not only continued the legacy of excellent, low cost operations, but he is a first-rate example of the Washington Companies' leadership quality.”
Erickson said he's looking forward to Standa's arrival, scheduled for next week, and "beginning the transition."
Contacted Monday, Standa said he was in the process of packing up his house in Colstrip. He and his wife Nia have already bought a home in Butte.
Standa began his career with Peter Kiewit Construction and eventually held progressively more responsible positions within BHP Minerals in the United States, Canada, Australia and eventually Indonesia.
He has a Mining Engineering degree from Montana Tech.
"I was on the five-year plan," he said Monday with a laugh. "I started in 1984 and graduated in 1989." Standa also has a master's of Geotechnical Engineering from the University of California, and a master's of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, where his son, Jacob, is currently going to school.
"My wife and I are really excited to move to Butte," Standa said Monday. "I know it pretty well, being from Philipsburg and having gone to Tech."
Standa said that "as a Montana mining engineer from Tech, the job of president of Montana Resources "is the pinnacle. It's the best job you could have."
Erickson said he was looking forward to introducing Standa to Montana Resources' 370 employees, but because of COVID-19 concerns, it will have to be done through a series of smaller meetings.
Standa said he's already had a chance to meet with Erickson and the management team, adding that "it's clear that Rolin has a good team up and down the organization."
The mine is extraordinarily well-run, Standa said. "The safety culture is probably the best I've ever been associated with, and I look forward to joining that culture," he said.
"It's a safe, low-cost operation. It's so well-run already that what's needed is not a change in direction. I want to keep things going, looking for small, continuous improvement."
Standa added that he's looking forward to meeting more people in the community.
