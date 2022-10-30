Montana Resources considers more air quality monitoring of 'fugitive dust'

The words “Greeley” and “grit” share two consonants and many residents of Butte’s Greeley neighborhood sorely wish they did not.

Montana Resources recently reported the company anticipates spending about $4 million more this year than during previous years just to control dust from the tailings impoundment at the open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte.

The company has never denied that dust from its mining and milling operations and its exposed tailings impoundment migrates off the sprawling mine’s grounds during windy conditions.

“This has been a very challenging area for us,” said Mark Thompson, vice president of Environmental Affairs for Montana Resources.

“There is no silver bullet. You just have to stay after it and be vigilant,” he said. “MR makes dust. There is no denying that fact.”

Thompson also has acknowledged that some portion of that dust likely ends up in Butte’s nearby Greeley neighborhood, where some residents have long wondered whether it is hazardous to their health.

The fears have been, among others: Tiny airborne particles can settle in lungs; dust particles that bear traces of heavy metals could be a health hazard; and, there could be cumulative threats not yet fully understood tied to prolonged exposure.

The Greeley neighborhood includes about 650 residential homes and 30 businesses. It is just across Continental Drive from some of the mine’s main processing facilities.

The neighborhood is roughly bound by Grand Avenue, Continental Drive and Farrell Street and Harrison Avenue.

Surveys

On Oct. 13, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Study Advisory Committee held a meeting that focused, in large part, on mine dust from Montana Resources and the potential impacts for the Greeley neighborhood.

Thompson shared results from a recent Greeley-related survey with the committee, a few representatives from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, a couple of environmental consultants and others.

Surveys were completed by 162 individuals, with 148 responses from the study area — the Greeley neighborhood — and 14 responses from a control group of residents living elsewhere in Butte.

The survey found that “50 percent of respondents in the study area identified their highest concern with the mine as dust.” Many said they believed dust from historical or active mining had affected the air quality of their home.

Twenty-six percent of study area respondents and 30 percent of the control group thought it would be an improvement to increase dust mitigation.

Thompson said Montana Resources takes dust control seriously.

“Controlling our dust emissions to socially acceptable levels is our goal and currently this effort far exceeds regulatory requirements,” he said.

Among other mitigation measures, the mine converted a $4 million haul truck to a water truck in 2022 for dust control. Thompson said Montana Resources has previously operated two big water trucks for more than 20 years.

A number of residents in the Greeley neighborhood, frustrated by the sense that agencies weren’t adequately responding to their concerns about potential health hazards of the dust, reached out about two years ago to the Montana Environmental Information Center in Helena.

“We connected with the Greeley folks in earnest in October of 2020 regarding their concerns,” said Derf Johnson, deputy director of the non-profit organization.

EPA standards questioned

MEIC paid for Ron Sahu, a mechanical engineer with a Ph.D. in mechanical, chemical and environmental disciplines, to review dust-related data collected in Butte.

Sahu’s review led him to cite concerns.

For one thing, he said the EPA’s standard for fine particulate matter is not as protective as the World Health Organization’s. Specifically, the EPA standard for fine particulates is 12 micrograms per cubic meter and the WHO standard is 5 micrograms per cubic meter. Annual averages recorded in Greeley have found micrograms per cubic meter that were 7 or nearly 10.

In addition, Sahu expressed concerns that there was no consideration of the potential threats to human health of the heavy metals borne by the dust, even if samples showed the level of various metals were below agency levels. He noted there has been no community health assessment completed.

Montana Resources acknowledged that one goal of its survey was “to establish outreach and communication efforts between the mine and area residents.” Many results were gathered as a result of door-to-door visits this summer by surveyors. Other participants responded through other means.

Montana Resources plays a key role in the economy of Butte-Silver Bow County. Many people in the region with generational ties to mining could be reluctant to voice concerns that might be interpreted as anti-mining — especially when face-to-face with a surveyor clearly affiliated with Montana Resources, Johnson said.

“Regarding the MR survey, any questions that required folks identify themselves or their addresses will have likely depressed the potential concerns that were raised,” he said.

“So, one could assume that the survey results are conservative, and that the problem may be more widespread than identified through the survey,” Johnson said. “That being said, the survey results show an identifiable issue that is shared amongst a large share of the folks in the Greeley neighborhood, and in particular those that are located near what appear to be pollution clusters.”

Spatial analysis of survey results identified areas in the Greeley neighborhood where concerns about mine dust were clustered. The clusters appeared to be in the eastern and western sections of the study area.

“The neighborhood survey indicated two areas of elevated concern over dust,” Thompson said. “Hypothetically, this could indicate areas of higher dust deposition rates than are being measured at the Greeley School monitoring station. Montana Resources is considering a plan to locate two additional temporary dust monitoring stations in areas adjacent to the mine. We believe these stations should measure both airborne dust (total suspended particulate, or TSP) as well as dust deposition.”

'Fugitive dust'

The Montana Resources survey concluded that the eastside and westside of the Greeley neighborhood “are nearest to mine operations where fugitive dust may be present.”

It noted, “On the east side, the Continental Pit, mining and blasting operations have the ability to create fugitive dust. On the west side, the Primary Crusher and Coarse Ore Stockpile also have the ability to create fugitive dust.”

Ed Banderob of the Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corporation has long been a watchdog for the neighborhood. He attended the Oct. 13 meeting of the Health Study Advisory Committee.

Banderob, like Sahu and others, questions whether the standards cited, when concluding that the mine dust poses no major risks, actually protect human health.

“We understand that the contaminants are not killing enough people fast enough to be declared a ‘health emergency cluster,’” Banderob said. “But as I said at the meeting, the independent studies indicate we have problems and are killing people and causing other maladies at a rate higher than all other counties in Montana.”

One study was published in the Journal of Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology. Researchers included Katie Hailer, a professor of organic chemistry at Montana Technological University.

The study reported that analysis of hair and blood samples from residents of Butte “suggests that current open-pit mining practices within the city limits of Butte may be causing chronic inhalation and/or ingestion of low levels of various metals.”

Elevated metals

It noted that blood and hair samples collected from volunteers in the Butte population, when compared to the population in Bozeman, showed elevated levels of arsenic. Hair sample analysis also revealed evidence in Butte residents of elevated levels of aluminum, copper, cadmium, manganese, molybdenum and uranium when compared to Bozeman residents.

Hailer said Wednesday that air quality regulations tend to focus on the smallest particulates.

“Metals are generally found in larger particulate matter (such as PM10 or TSP) or in really large particles that we would call dust,” she said.

Hailer said Greeley residents are concerned with the larger dust particles and that is where they are trying to direct the focus of Montana Resources and Butte-Silver Bow County.

Some percentage of the large particles can be ingested and become bioavailable, she said.

Thompson said in mid-October that additional dust monitoring stations would likely include one that measures TSP.

Like Banderob, Steve McGrath has been active in the Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corporation.

“I was encouraged that the survey identified areas that reported dust problems and related points of [the mine] operation that could be contributing to the dust accumulating in those areas,” McGrath said.

“I am hopeful that MR will continue dust monitoring and that we can collect actual dust-fall samples that scanning electron microscopy can analyze to identify mineral phases within the dust.”

Banderob supported Montana Resources adding monitoring equipment.

“MR has recognized that they may be missing something and seem to be making a good faith effort to find out what is the problem, and what more they should be doing to mitigate it,” he said.