The dust you know might be better than the dust you don’t.

A survey commissioned last year by Montana Resources Inc. identified two specific areas within the larger Greeley neighborhood in Butte where residents were especially concerned about the potential impacts of fugitive dust wafting over from the nearby mine.

The dust has long been a thorny topic for some residents.

Montana Resources, which operates the sprawling copper and molybdenum mine, responded to those concerns recently by hiring a contractor to install new air-quality monitoring devices in those two areas.

The new equipment is in addition to monitoring instruments already deployed in the vicinity of the former Greeley School.

Mark Thompson, Montana Resources’s vice president of environmental affairs, said the monitoring equipment focuses on characterizing airborne particulate matter. It will monitor “total suspended particulate,” or TSP, as well as dust deposition.

“An air sampler will collect/measure TSP in the ambient air, and the TSP will also be analyzed for metals,” Thompson said. “In addition to the ambient air monitors, dust fall jars will measure dust deposition rates and the dust collected will be analyzed for metals.”

Thompson said an MRI contractor also will add a dust fall jar at the existing Greeley School monitoring site.

“This will assist in our evaluation of spatial distribution of dust deposition within the neighborhood,” he said.

The Greeley neighborhood includes about 650 residential homes and 30 businesses. It is just across Continental Drive from some of the mine’s main processing facilities.

The neighborhood is roughly bounded by Grand Avenue, Continental Drive and Farrell Street and Harrison Avenue.

Thompson said no agency has mandated that MRI deploy the air-monitoring equipment.

“None of it is mandatory,” he said. “We’re in compliance with our air quality permit, except for some special circumstances with tailings dust.”

Particulates or atmospheric particulate matter are microscopic particles of solid or liquid matter suspended in the air. Coarser particles, sometimes referred to as PM10, can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. Smaller, inhalable particles, referred to as PM2.5, “are more dangerous because they can get into the deep parts of your lungs — or even into your blood,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many Montana communities occupy valleys, where air can become stagnant, especially in winter. Woodstoves exacerbate the problem by adding unhealthy concentrations of PM2.5.

Thompson said data collected to date from air quality monitoring equipment in the Greeley neighborhood have not raised red flags.

“Fundamentally, everything looks great,” he said. “But we are still hearing from that community that their cars are covered in dust.”

The company has never denied that dust from its mining and milling operations and exposed tailings impoundment migrates off the mine’s grounds during windy conditions.

Thompson also has acknowledged that some portion of that dust likely ends up in Butte’s nearby Greeley neighborhood.

The fears have been, among others: Airborne particles can settle in lungs; dust particles that bear traces of heavy metals could be a health hazard; and, there could be cumulative threats not yet fully understood tied to prolonged exposure.

Ed Banderob and Steve McGrath have been environmental watchdogs for the Greeley neighborhood. On Tuesday, both men said they appreciate that Montana Resources has added more monitoring equipment.

“I think that is a positive development,” McGrath said. “No government agency has taken it upon itself to document dust fall in the neighborhood. As the entity responsible for the dust, I think we have to recognize that Montana Resources is taking its role seriously.”

Banderob said he appreciated the willingness of Thompson and Montana Resources to do the testing and studies necessary to determine whether those responsible for airborne contaminants or related monitoring “are doing the best they can to provide a healthy atmosphere for the residents of the Greeley neighborhood and greater Butte community in which to live, work and play.”