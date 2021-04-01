Montana Pole Plant remedy a go, says DEQ at Superfund meeting

Over the years, he's seen DEQ drawings of a park on the property’s eastern end, and he wants to see those picnic tables, trees and a gazebo take form.

So far, he’s seen little progress made. He’s seen trees planted and then removed. He’s heard the waste would be moved to Utah and incinerated, and now it’s going to be kept in place.

He has, over the years when the soil was sprayed and tilled to reduce the toxins, put up with a sickening odor in his neighborhood. One of his neighbors moved away during the summer, it made him so sick, Fisher said.

The odor hasn’t been a problem for a few years now, he said, adding that workers have improved dust management (by keeping the work zones wet) over the years as well. Not that there’s been much work lately.

Looking forward, Fisher would like to see the nearby firefighter training center conex containers moved to the remediated pole plant property and the center expanded. He is hopeful that sewer lines and all other infrastructure necessary for the buildings to come will be assessed or installed before the property would be handed over to Butte-Silver Bow.

His top concern, he said, is traffic. He doesn’t want a batch plant or any other operation that will generate heavy commercial traffic built on the site.