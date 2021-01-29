Montana National Guard seeks more citizen soldiers

The Montana National Guard announced this week it has openings for more citizen soldiers.

The 1889th Regional Support Group is headquartered in Butte. Approximately 40 soldiers of the RSG recently completed their final required training in Fort Bliss, Texas and have arrived at their deployment location in the Southern Command area of responsibility, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. They initially left Butte last Oct. 27 on the way to Fort Bliss.

The soldiers will be supporting joint operations, representing all military branches in the Southern Command.

“These 40 citizen soldiers come from communities all across Montana and successfully manage the demands of family, civilian occupations and military service,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Montana National Guard Adjutant General. “These Soldiers have spent the past year training for this mission and we are grateful for their commitment and selfless service to the citizens of Montana and our nation. “

The unit is expected to return this fall.

