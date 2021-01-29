Montana National Guard seeks more citizen soldiers

The Montana National Guard announced this week it has openings for more citizen soldiers.
The 1889th Regional Support Group is headquartered in Butte. Approximately 40 soldiers of the RSG recently completed their final required training in Fort Bliss, Texas and have arrived at their deployment location in the Southern Command area of responsibility, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. They initially left Butte last Oct. 27 on the way to Fort Bliss.
The soldiers will be supporting joint operations, representing all military branches in the Southern Command.
“These 40 citizen soldiers come from communities all across Montana and successfully manage the demands of family, civilian occupations and military service,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Montana National Guard Adjutant General. “These Soldiers have spent the past year training for this mission and we are grateful for their commitment and selfless service to the citizens of Montana and our nation. “
The unit is expected to return this fall.
The 1889th RSG is proud to have their armory located in the heart of Oredigger country. The unit was officially activated in Butte on October 1st, 2012. Its mission is to provide base operations support, support homeland security and civil support missions, and provide command and control of four assigned battalions comprised of more than 2,000 soldiers spread across the great state of Montana.
The 1889th RSG headquarters consists of 83 positions and 34 different jobs or Military Occupational Specialties. Some of these include cooks, personnel administrators, logistics personnel, military police, engineers, transportation specialists, fuel distributors, ammunition specialists, shower and laundry facilitators, legal officers, unit ministry, and public affairs officers. The skills and personnel are diverse, making the unit versatile in the missions it conducts.
The personnel assigned to the RSG have diverse civilian careers, but come together on drill weekends to fulfill their military mission. "We have a teacher, real-estate agent, police officer, lawyer, judge, truck driver, nurse, college students; almost any job field in Montana communities is where you could cross paths with an RSG soldier,” HHC, 1889th Commander, Cpt. Amber Christiansen explains.
“I originally joined for the education benefits," Christiansen says, "and now I stay because of the friendships that I have made over the years and the sense of pride I feel when I help other Soldiers and fellow Montanans.”
The Montana Army National Guard has units in 17 communities across the state.
Those interested in joining are urged to call 406-324-3255.