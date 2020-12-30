 Skip to main content
Montana Millionaire winning ticket sold in Butte
The grand prize ticket for the Montana Lottery’s 14th Montana Millionaire game was sold at Town Pump on Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard in Butte.

So far, no one has claimed their prize.

A $10,000 winning ticket was also sold at the Town Pump, 3700 Harrison Ave.

The winning number — 125813 — was announced Tuesday night by Jennifer McKee, communications manager for Montana Lottery.

The $20 tickets, 180,000 in total, went on sale Nov. 1 and by Nov. 21, had sold out.

According to a Montana Lottery representative, this year’s sales sold out 10 days faster than the previous record.

Listed below are the Montana Millionaire winning numbers and where they were purchased:

  • $1 Million, 125813, Butte
  • $250,000, 170484, Columbia Falls
  • $100,000, 150468, Billings
  • $100,000, 145784, Laurel
  • $10,000: 064727, Butte
  • $10,000: 016258, Columbia Falls
  • $10,000: 098731, Billings
  • $10,000: 155022, Kalispell
