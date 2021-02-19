 Skip to main content
Montana man who led police on chase identified
Montana man who led police on chase identified

DEER LODGE — The 35-year-old man who led police officers on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning from Belgrade, with a stop in Butte, all the way to Garrison has been identified as Jon Patrick Binkley of Belgrade.

According to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles, Binkley was arraigned Friday in Powell County for attempted deliberate homicide.

Roselles said Binkley is currently an inmate at the Powell County Jail on a $750,000 bond and is being held for pickup by Gallatin County police.

Early on in the chase, the Belgrade man reportedly fired multiple rounds at a Gallatin County detective.

The incident resulted in a chase that involved the Montana Highway Patrol, police officers from Granite County, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow, and Powell County, and swat teams from Butte and Missoula.

Spike strips were used to disable Binkley’s truck, which finally came to a stop around 3:30 a.m. Thursday four miles outside Garrison. After a four-hour standoff, he surrendered to authorities.

Throughout the ordeal, eastbound and westbound traffic on a stretch of I-90 between mile-markers 162 and 175 near Deer Lodge was halted.

