Montana man arraigned on hate crime, firearm charges

GREAT FALLS — John Russell Howald, 44, of Basin, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston Tuesday and pled not guilty on a federal hate crime and firearm charges.

The indictment alleges that on March 22, 2020, in Basin, Howald attempted to injure an individual because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation by discharging a firearm into the individual’s house, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the individual.

If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge. He was detained pending further proceedings.

