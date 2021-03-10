Montana Folk Festival put on hold for another year

Well, it’s official. The Montana Folk Festival has been postponed once again, but will hopefully return July 8-10, 2022.

The decision was made after George Everett, festival director, and his partners with Mainstreet Uptown Butte talked with Butte-Silver Bow Health officials, along with members of the National Council for the Traditional Arts, a private, non-profit organization.

A press release stated that Butte could not safely hold a large public event in Uptown Butte in July without risking public health and safety for performers, attendees, staff and volunteers.

“We will have a summer that is closer to what we can remember before COVID-19, but we are not quite where we need to be to safely present a large event with thousands of attendees from throughout the region and nation,” Everett said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The festival director noted that other large events around the country already have been postponed for another year, including Coachella and Stagecoach in California, and the Lowell Folk Festival in Massachusetts. Closer to home, the Missoula Marathon has been postponed as well.