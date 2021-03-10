Montana Folk Festival put on hold for another year

Well, it’s official. The Montana Folk Festival has been postponed once again, but will hopefully return July 8-10, 2022.
The decision was made after George Everett, festival director, and his partners with Mainstreet Uptown Butte talked with Butte-Silver Bow Health officials, along with members of the National Council for the Traditional Arts, a private, non-profit organization.
A press release stated that Butte could not safely hold a large public event in Uptown Butte in July without risking public health and safety for performers, attendees, staff and volunteers.
“We will have a summer that is closer to what we can remember before COVID-19, but we are not quite where we need to be to safely present a large event with thousands of attendees from throughout the region and nation,” Everett said.
The festival director noted that other large events around the country already have been postponed for another year, including Coachella and Stagecoach in California, and the Lowell Folk Festival in Massachusetts. Closer to home, the Missoula Marathon has been postponed as well.
Across the Atlantic in England, the show will not go on during the five-day Glastonbury Festival. In Japan, the summer Olympics in Tokyo will start July 23, but no foreign visitors will be allowed to travel to the games.
Festival officials here in Butte decided to also err on the side of caution.
“Warnings from health and public safety experts of a possible new wave caused by foreign and domestic variants, pandemic fatigue and the unknown possibility that vaccines may lose their efficacy after a few months have combined to persuade us that by this July it will still be too risky to try to gather for a large event,” said Everett.
The planning and execution of such an event takes a year. With so many months of uncertainty, it was hard for Everett and other festival officials to move ahead.
“Hopefully by summer Butte residents can enjoy smaller events,” said Everett.
These events include smaller concert venues, sporting events and other live entertainment.
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is the lead non-profit that has developed, organized and presented the festival for 12 years until COVID stopped it in its tracks last year. The event is produced by Mainstreet Uptown Butte with major partnership and support from Butte-Silver Bow County and the Imagine Butte Collaborative.