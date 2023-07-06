With only a week until the Montana Folk Festival, organizers are looking for additional volunteers and help in updating their databases for returning volunteers.

The event will be held Friday-Sunday, July 14-16.

According to George Everett, festival coordinator, specific areas include operations set up and tear down, stage crew assistance, building and breaking down stages, backstage hospitality, info booths, beverage ticket sales and beverage servers.

Everett urges anyone that is interested, to visit the festival web site at bit.ly/3XJpPXx.

“While there you can also find a link to our online database to sign up," said Everett.

Potential volunteers can also email Bernie Shelton at mffbernie@gmail.com.

Shifts are four hours and volunteers get a free T-shirt and a chance to see the festival unfold from a unique perspective.

To learn more about the upcoming festival, visit montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook by searching "mtfolkfest."