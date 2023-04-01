Snow may still be falling in Butte, but that doesn’t mean plans for this year’s Montana Folk Festival, scheduled for July 14-16, have been put on the back burner.

On the contrary — on Friday, festival officials revealed their first seven of 21 musical groups coming to perform live on Uptown Butte’s six stages. The musical acts include everything from hip-hop to bluegrass. Add Afghani folk music to the lineup, along with gospel and more.

“In this 14th year, everyone planning to attend, no matter how well they think they know this festival, should come expecting to be amazed,” says Festival Director George Everett. “This first set of performers only represents one third of those who will be performing.”

The seven musical entertainers include:

RED BARAAT

Red Baraat, a pioneering band out of Brooklyn, New York, has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. Created with no less a purposeful agenda than manifesting joy and unity in all people, Red Baraat’s spirit is worn brightly on its sweaty and hard-worked sleeve. Having toured throughout North America, Europe and Asia, the band believes their music can unite people of all backgrounds and ethnicities to partake in the exuberance of life through the universal language of music, then life is that much sweeter.

HIGH FIDELITY

High Fidelity is a bluegrass band from White’s Creek, Tennessee that draws their influence from the great bluegrass records from the 1950s and 1960s. A rising group whose love and devotion to that classic music era is unsurpassed, the band consists of Jeremy Stephens, guitarist and lead vocalist for the group, who has worked for the world famous gospel group The Chuck Wagon Gang, and also Corrina Rose Logston, fiddler and harmony vocalist, who has worked with noted traditional-based bluegrass performers, including Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys. Named a 2010 National Bluegrass banjo champion, Kurt Stephenson handles banjo duties and harmony vocals, and playing upright bass and contributing vocals, Vickie Vaughn has worked in recent years with Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs. The fifth member is multi-instrumentalist and harmony vocalist Daniel Amick, who has won numerous instrumental contests across the southeast.

KIKI VALERA

Seattle’s Kiki Valera will take to the stage with his Son cubano, a style of traditional Cuban music that has contributed to many other genres including jazz, cha cha cha, mambo, salsa, songo and timba. A virtuoso, Valera is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, sound engineer and producer, and is the oldest son of the famous La Familia Valera Miranda septet, a multi-generational traditional music group from Santiago de Cuba. He continues to direct, compose, arrange and perform internationally, and also performs and teaches in Seattle, where he contributes to the vibrant music scene of the Pacific Northwest.

NATHAN AND THE ZYDECO CHA-CHAs

The music of Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas is the expression of a remarkable South Louisiana family. Dennis Paul Williams, Nathan’s brother, brings his jazz-influenced guitar chops to the band. The eldest Williams brother, Sid “El Sid O” Williams, is a Lafayette legend unto himself, and Zydeco would never have survived into the new millennium without him. Nathan formed The Cha-Chas in 1985, and since then has brought his unique take on this regional South Louisiana music to all corners of the globe. From Lincoln Center in New York to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, his music has crossed all barriers to speak to the very heart of his audience. Keepers of the Zydeco Flame, the musicians are committed to keeping their Creole heritage alive.

HEART OF AFGHANISTAN

Based out of San Francisco, the Heart of Afghanistan project consists of four Afghan musicians — Ahmad Fanoos on vocals and harmonium, and his two sons, Elham on piano and Mehran on violin, with Hamid Akbar on tabla. The idea is to give a 360-degree view of Afghan culture through music, poetry, art and cultural heritage. The Heart of Afghanistan will take you back in time and place to discover Afghanistan's pre-Islamic, traditional and contemporary culture through song, poetry, photography and art. Their goal is to bring their audiences closer to a deep appreciation of Afghanistan's complicated but rich history through its music, poetry, and scenes of both daily traditional life and iconic cultural sites.

KEN HEATH AND THE TRUE DISCIPLES

Gospel music at its finest can be enjoyed with Ken Heath and the True Disciples. The band hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and besides Heath, includes fellow singers Kenneth “KJ” Jones and Chris Robertson. The trio is joined by Maurice Johnson on drums, Rodney Easter on bass, Joe Brown on guitar, and Bryan Pitt and Justin Brown on keyboards. The True Disciples continue Heath’s deep-rooted foundation in traditional gospel quartet music and attend to their craft with great energy and spiritual devotion. In addition to the local traditional quartets, the True Disciples credit The Mighty Clouds of Joy and The Canton Spirituals as their greatest influences.

MUSIQUE à BOUCHES

Musique à Bouches is a vocal ensemble composed of David Bélanger, Olivier Brousseau, Jérôme Fortin, Sylvain Trudel and Michel Grandmaison. Humming with a cappella rhythms of traditional musical arrangements, this vocal quintet from Quebec, Canada, is the fruit of years of careful improvements, evolution, and brotherhood. Inspired by the great pioneers of folk, the members of MAB take it upon themselves to dust-off and update the musical repertoire to breathe new life into the places, people, and stories that have so shaped our imaginations. This a cappella quintet sets itself apart not only with melodious voices and the raw power of their harmonies, but also the camaraderie and humor they share on stage.

Admission is free to all performances during the three days of the festival, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $25 per person and $35 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.

Donations can be mailed to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, or contribute online at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197.

The Butte festival is produced by Mainstreet Uptown Butte with major partnership and support from Butte-Silver Bow County and the Imagine Butte Collaborative in cooperation with the B-SB Tourism Business Improvement District. Artistic programming services are provided by the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

For more details, go to www.montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook at mtfolkfest.