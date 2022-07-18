Montana Folk Festival a celebrated success

George Everett, director of the Montana Folk Festival, is one happy guy. The reviews are in and this year’s three-day musical celebration in Butte was a rousing success.

As most people know, the last folk festival was held in 2019 and then canceled for the next two years due to the pandemic.

With experience on their side, the organizers just picked up where they left off and followed their sure-fire recipe for success, which included outstanding performers, hard-working volunteers and an enthusiastic audience.

Thanks to those three essential ingredients, the festival, according to Everett, was the best and most beautiful Montana Folk Festival ever produced.

“People were happy to have live music going again,” he said. “It made for a great time.”

An added bonus was how the performers, nearly two dozen in all, responded to their audiences.

Everett explained that all the performers were taken aback by their enthusiastic audiences who enjoyed the music at six stages in Uptown Butte, including the main stage at the Original Mine.

“The performers were so very appreciative,” Everett said.

With only a few minor interruptions due to rain, the festival went off almost without a hitch. The credit, according to Everett, goes to the staff and nearly 900 volunteers who helped to keep the festival up and running. This year, there was plenty of running to do.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of nearly 900 volunteers, we were able to properly greet and entertain thousands of guests, including friends and family from throughout the world," said Everett.

Uptown parking lots and nearby county parks were full and attendees were hard pressed to find a parking spot in the area surrounding the Original Mine. Everett estimated the festival drew about 165,000 this year — 40,000 on Friday, 75,000 on Saturday and 50,000 on Sunday.

So far, contributions have reached $142,000 and officials hope post-festival contributions continue. Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and these tax-deductible contributions can be sent to Mainstreet at P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703 or they can use Paypal Giving Fund for certified charities by going to paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197.

As for 2023, plans are already underway, literally.

“We started the day after,” laughed Everett.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for July 14-16, and Everett hopes that long-time sponsors will renew their support early in the coming year including the continued critical support of the festival’s major partner, Butte-Silver Bow County.

The Montana Folk Festival recently received welcome news when it was announced July 8 that one of their major donors, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Resources, would extend their funding for three more years. The generous three-year grant totals $600,000.

In the coming weeks, the organizers’ main task will be to review comments and suggestions, all of which are encouraged and welcomed to improve the organization and effectiveness for the 11th Montana Folk Festival in 2023.

Looking back at the 2022 festival, Everett summed up the three-day event as spectacular, and added, “the Butte’s skies were magical in the evenings."

For anyone who missed festival, images and videos can be found on The Montana Standard's website, mtstandard.com.