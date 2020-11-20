Montana EPA to host virtual community meeting

The Montana EPA team is hosting a virtual meeting for the Butte-Silver Bow community from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. The purpose of the meeting is to update the community on various Superfund-related projects happening in Butte.
“We believe that providing the community opportunities to continue to have their voices heard will create trust and lasting relationships to better meet the consent decree requirements in finding solutions that work for the remedy and the Butte community,” Dana Barnicoat, the EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator, said.
The agenda:
- Silver Bow Creek /Butte Area SBCBA 5th Five Year Review
- Nov. 16 Effective Date for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit (BPSOU) Consent Decree (CD) and the BPSOU Unilateral Administrative Order (UAO)
- Upcoming BPSOU CD documents
- Upcoming UAO documents
- Design Meetings
- Butte Mine Flooding Operable Unit
- West Side Soils Operable Unit
- Questions
“There will be numerous opportunities for the community to be involved and informed about our work going forward, including through these recurring meetings and attending and engaging with the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee of Butte (CTEC),” Barnicoat said.
Barnicoat encouraged the community to visit project websites at: www.epa.gov/superfund/silver-bow-butte and https://www.buttectec.org/
“We encourage the community to call us if they have any questions as well. The idea is to have open dialogue and to understand the community’s concerns and answer their questions,” Barnicoat said.
The meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams and accessible by computer, app, or by calling in. For details to access the meeting, contact Barnicoat.Dana@epa.gov
The call-in number is: +1 406-247-0520
Phone conference ID: 583 766 361#
