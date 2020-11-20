Montana EPA to host virtual community meeting

The Montana EPA team is hosting a virtual meeting for the Butte-Silver Bow community from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. The purpose of the meeting is to update the community on various Superfund-related projects happening in Butte.

“We believe that providing the community opportunities to continue to have their voices heard will create trust and lasting relationships to better meet the consent decree requirements in finding solutions that work for the remedy and the Butte community,” Dana Barnicoat, the EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator, said.

The agenda:

Silver Bow Creek /Butte Area SBCBA 5th Five Year Review Nov. 16 Effective Date for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit (BPSOU) Consent Decree (CD) and the BPSOU Unilateral Administrative Order (UAO) Upcoming BPSOU CD documents Upcoming UAO documents Design Meetings Butte Mine Flooding Operable Unit West Side Soils Operable Unit Questions

“There will be numerous opportunities for the community to be involved and informed about our work going forward, including through these recurring meetings and attending and engaging with the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee of Butte (CTEC),” Barnicoat said.