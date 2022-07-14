Montana conference on suicide prevention set for Butte

The 10th Annual Montana Conference on Suicide Prevention will be held Friday, July 22, in the Butte High School auditorium. The Montana Conference on Suicide Prevention is a statewide conference hosted annually by the Montana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with financial assistance from multiple community partners and sponsors across the state. This is the first year the conference will take place in person since 2019, when it was hosted at the Helena Civic Center.

This conference brings together citizen advocates and healthcare professionals alike, delivering curated content from proven experts. The goal is to equip attendees with tools, strategies, and resources they can use to innovate their practices.

“Our aim is to provide clinically-sound, evidence-based information, including actionable strategies that clinicians can implement in their practices and with their patients immediately. With generous financial assistance from our many sponsors across the state and region, we can host this conference with world-class content at no charge to attendees. It’s important to make sure that providers across Montana and the region are up to speed on the most innovative information possible,” said Jennifer Preble, conference co-Chair and AFSP Montana Chapter board member/volunteer.

According to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 Montanans died by suicide at a rate of 25.88 per 100,000 — the third highest suicide rate in the nation and over double the national average. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Montanans between ages 10 and 44.

The conference theme is Interventions Across a Developmental Lifespan. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Shauna Springer, a licensed psychologist, award-winning podcast host, and one of the world's leading experts on psychological trauma, military transition, suicide prevention, and close relationships. Conference attendees will also hear from many of Montana’s foremost experts about suicide prevention initiatives and practices specific to Montana’s unique cultural and geographical landscape.

Attendee check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. and the conference program begins at 8 a.m. Professionals who register and attend the Montana Conference on Suicide Prevention in person can earn free professional Continuing Education credits for free. Certificates will be issued at the conclusion of the conference.

For more information, visit montanacosp.org or afsp.org/Montana.