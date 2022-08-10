Montana Clean Energy Fair set Aug. 13 at NCAT in Butte

The National Center for Appropriate Technology, 3040 Continental Drive, will host the Montana Clean Energy Fair at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The free, public fair is the go-to event of the year for renewable energy education, featuring a series of 45-minute workshops on topics including renewable energy policy, solar electricity and solar heating, batteries and energy storage, financing and incentives, large scale solar and wind, off-grid living, and much more. The workshops are for those who are new to these topics, those with experience, and everyone in between.