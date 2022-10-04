Montana centenarians honored at governor’s conference in Butte

What is the secret to a century-long life?

“Eat three good meals a day,” said Helen Mae Meyer, 100, of Anaconda. Even if you’re not hungry, she said, never skip a meal. She also advises those looking to lengthen their lives to exercise regularly and stay active.

Meyer said her father instilled the value of never skipping a meal into her, and that she listened to him and always cleaned her plate.

“I was a good little kid, didn’t talk back or anything like that,” she said. “Not like some sassy little kids now.”

Meyer and five other Montana centenarians — people who are 100 years old or more — were present at a celebratory luncheon at the 53rd Annual Governor’s Conference on Aging Tuesday at the Copper King Hotel & Convention Center.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recently asked Montanans who will be 100 years old on or before Dec. 31, their secret to longevity, the most amazing event in their life, a favorite quote and various other insights into their lives, according to a press release from the department.

Those who submitted their information this year will receive a recognition proclamation from Gov. Greg Gianforte, who attended the celebration with his wife, Susan. He presented the proclamations to the centenarians in attendance.

Thirty-two Montana centenarians were honored in total, including three posthumously, according to a booklet handed out at the event. The oldest centenarian honored is 106, from Lebo, Montana.

Gianforte, who referred to the centenarians as “birthday kids” at the conference, thanked them for their “contribution to Montana” and wished them a happy birthday.

Meyer said she doesn’t feel 100 years old, closer to 50, and she doesn’t know why, but that the celebration was a “great, great day.”

Her daughter, Joyce Billquist, said she also thought the celebration was great.

“I think it’s amazing,” Billquist said. “We need to honor and care for our elderly more. I think they get forgotten.”

The number of centenarians in Montana, as well as the rest of the country, has increased over time as people are living longer. In 2010, there were 53,364 centenarians in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is a near 66% increase from 32,194 centenarians in 1980. In 1950, there were 2,300 centenarians in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

Audrey Virginia Anderwald, who will be 100 years old on Dec. 10, said she’s “shocked” she lived this long. Anderwald has lived in Opportunity for 77 years, and said that her friends and a good support system are part of what’s helped lengthen her life.

Anderwald lives by herself, but has a community of friends around her who help care for her. She also has her daughter, Karen Crittendon, who lives in Butte and goes to Opportunity five or six days a week.

Wildflower Peery, who’s known Anderwald for seven years and helps care for her, said she “radiates sunshine.”

“She’s kind and happy, rarely has a mean word,” she said. She added that Anderwald got up at six in the morning in preparation for the celebration.

“She didn’t want to be late,” Crittendon said with a smile.

Anderwald said she was surprised at the large size of the event.

“I didn’t expect this,” she said.

Anderwald also remembers when the first street cars came though Opportunity.

Before she got married, she went to California for school to give air and sky reports to pilots. When she returned to Montana, she would drive every day from Butte to Dillon and Butte to Whitehall to give the pilots daily reports of the sky and clouds, her daughter said.

“I remember the happy, happy days,” she said of her days relaying the air and sky reports.