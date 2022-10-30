Montana Broom & Brush partners with 360 Solutions

Montana Broom & Brush has been a leading business in the Butte community for 103 years. The company, located at 1245 Harrison Ave., started out producing, of course, brooms and brushes. Now it supplies all types of industrial and commercial products throughout southwest Montana.

That’s quite a feat considering the business thrived since 1919 despite the Great Depression, World War II and other wars, numerous strikes (mining and otherwise), and several recessions. Not even a fire on April 21, 2003, that completely destroyed the store and its inventory could keep the business down for long. The company not only rebuilt, a decision was made to expand.

“It was an investment we made for our customers and Butte,” said Mike Hitchcock, company president.

During its more than 10-decade history, the Hitchcock family has pretty much been at the helm. Hitchcock began his full-time career in the family-owned business 42 years ago, along with a sister, Liz Hitchcock Hareland. Her spouse, Greg Hareland, would join the company 10 years later.

Nothing has changed at any of its supply stores — not in Butte, nor in Helena, Billings, Missoula or Great Falls, except for one important thing. This past Aug. 1, the company merged with 360 Office Solutions, and Hitchcock is thrilled to partner with this long-standing Montana company.

While the business will now fall under the 360 umbrella, along with two other Montana businesses, Technology by Design and J2 Business Products, Montana Broom & Brush will keep its name and brand.

“We were interested in having someone work with us to help keep our business going,” said Hitchcock, “so far so good!”

“So far so good” is a bit of an understatement.

According to Hitchcock, his customers have wholeheartedly accepted the transition, which he and his fellow employees had made as seamless as possible.

“Our customers have been very supportive,” said Hitchcock.

Jess LaDouceur, general manager for the 360 Butte office, is excited as well with the transition.

“It’s been a fun adventure merging the two branches,” she said.

Another plus — because of the merger, both companies’ product inventory has increased.

Founded in Billings 77 years ago, 360 has locations not just in Butte but in Kalispell, Missoula, Billings, Helena, Great Falls, Bozeman and Missoula.

Adding MB&B to the 360 brand has been a win-win for both sides.

“We are serving the community better,” said LaDouceur. “Now we are able to offer new products we’ve never had access to before.”

LaDouceur has worked in this field since 2006. Her career began with Empire Office Machines, which was purchased by 360 in November 2015.

Statewide, 360 employs more than 200 people.

Their inventory is wide and varied, too. The 77-year-old business offers, among others things, office furniture, printers and copiers, technology service and office automation.

“We feel fortunate to live in such a beautiful state,” said LaDouceur. “Our consultants and customer representatives are career professionals dedicated to our industry and helping our customers find the best solutions for their business.”

Now, with a few months working under the same roof, 360 and Montana Broom & Brush are ready to celebrate their partnership with an open house. The Butte-Silver Bow Chamber’s “After Hours” event is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at 1245 Harrison Ave.

Hitchcock is anxious for the celebratory day to arrive.

“We are able to keep our business going,” said Hitchcock, “and we will be able to continue providing quality goods and services.”