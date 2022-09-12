Montana-based author has signing at Isle of Books & Books

Billings writer Craig Lancaster brought his newest novel “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life,” to Isle of Books & Books Saturday on the heels of winning the 2022 American Fiction Award for literary fiction.

“Awards are not perfect vehicle of merit,” Lancaster said of the American Fiction Award. “It just feels good.”

He added that he’s worked to be comfortable with feeling good when he wins awards, and trying not to sweat it when he doesn’t.

Lancaster said this was his second event in Butte, but he hopes to come back in the future.

“It’s actually criminal how much I haven’t come to Butte,” he said. “If somebody doesn’t love Butte, I don’t trust them.”

He also said he hopes to come back to Isle of Books & Books in particular for future book events.

“I love what Medellee (Antonioli) and her crew are doing,” Lancaster said. “I love independent bookstores. I couldn’t imagine going out in support of this book without supporting her and her store there.”

“And It Will Be a Beautiful Life” is also nominated for the 2022 High Plains Book Award in fiction. Lancaster didn’t know his ninth novel won the award when he scheduled the event. It’s his first time winning the award.

Like Lancaster himself, the novel’s protagonist Max Wendt lives in Billings. Unlike Lancaster, Wendt’s life is falling apart when the novel starts.

Wendt is headed for divorce but doesn’t know it, his relationship with his daughter is fragile, and both these things are due at least in part to the fact Wendt is often gone from home for his job as a pipe liner, a job he is reluctant to ease back on or part with.

“Max doing the job is where my similarities with Max end,” Lancaster said. “I’m not a father, I’m not on the brink of a divorce. That’s where for me the fun of fiction writing comes in, an idea might be rooted in memory but it’s flushed out in imagination.”

While authors sometimes do some amount of research for their books, Lancaster lived most of the research for this one, working as a pipe liner between 2015 and 2021 after almost 25 years as a journalist. He stopped working there after the company he was working for shut down.

“I loved it,” Lancaster said of the job. “I loved it for travel reasons, for solitude reasons. I think I captured that in the book.”

He is now a copy editor for the sports news website The Athletic.

Nicolette Reames, Isle of Books & Books manager and event coordinator, said the book store is excited for all the author events it’s hosting in the coming weeks. While all authors are welcome, Reames said the store looks to support Montana authors whenever it can.

“Butte’s a very literary town,” she said. “It has four bookstores.”

In a 2013 report from Publishers Weekly, Montana was listed as the state with the most bookstores per capita, with 64 bookstores to 1,005,141 people.

The High Plains Book Award was established by the Billings Public Library and recognizes regional literary works that “examine and reflect life on the High Plains,” including in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Lancaster won the First Book category of the High Plains Book Award for his debut novel, “600 Hours of Edward” in 2010.

As a Billings author, Lancaster said he has a “great deal of regard for the High Plains Book Award” and is happy to be in the fiction category with authors Craig Johnson and Kase Johnstun.

Lancaster will do a reading of his book at the Montana Book Festival in Missoula on Sept. 16 and a reading at the Big Sky Community Library in Gallatin Gateway on Sept. 27.

His tenth book, “Dreaming Northward,” which features “four threads in four distinct timelines” will hit shelves May 9, 2023.