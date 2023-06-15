Walkerville residents wishing to run for alderperson must file by the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday, June 19.

One open seat is available for Ward 1 (Precinct 10N) and one for Ward 2 (Precinct 10S). Both are four-year terms. There is also a two-year alderman position available for Ward 1 to fulfill a vacant term.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Montana and live in the ward for which they are running. They must be residents and registered voters at the time of filing.

If a sufficient number of candidates file, a primary election will be held on Sept. 12 and a general election on Nov. 7.

Filing fees are $15 and must be paid by June 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Candidacy forms are available from the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Room 208 of the Courthouse (155. W. Granite St.). If you have questions about filing, please contact the Clerk & Recorder’s office at 406-497-6342 or email clerkrec@bsb.mt.gov