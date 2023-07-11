Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

Mollie Blinn Kirk was in a bit of a conundrum.

The Butte woman was having a hard time picking out her favorite Columbia Gardens memory. There were just too many to choose from.

She spent years enjoying and occasionally getting into some mischief at Butte’s summer resort.

One of those mischievous memories occurred when she was a teenager, as she and her friends, along with her two sisters, would go to the Gardens at night to climb up and walk along the roller coaster track. Kirk was the lone female willing to climb the track.

“The girls watched, oohing and aahing,” recalled Kirk. “It was utterly exhilarating and fun beyond words!”

Decades ago, shows to promote the newest fashion trends were the norm in Butte. More often than not, Hennessy’s Department Store sponsored such events.

Kirk participated in a 1967 show at the Gardens’ pavilion.

“It was a treat to be involved in such a production,” said Kirk.

For the runway, the Butte woman modeled a red, yellow and blue striped t-shirt mini dress with red tights and yellow shoes.

The following year was just as special. It was Kirk’s senior year and Central’s prom was held at the Gardens’ pavilion. A graduate of Girls’ Central High School, Kirk was in attendance, along with her date, Joe Dennehy, for their last big school dance.

Great fun and wonderful memories were also to be had at the numerous family picnics at the Gardens, and who could resist the thrill of the roller coaster, or as Kirk called it, the “rollee” coaster.

“It was thrilling but most of all, it gave me a sense of freedom that nothing could touch me,” Kirk said.

As for the playground equipment — well, Kirk spent a good deal of time enjoying it all, from swings to slides. She confessed, however, to spending an inordinate amount of time on the cowboy swings attempting to crack the bars. Meanwhile, on the boardwalk, Kirk thought the popcorn was out of this world, along with the electric shock machine at Paneek’s Carnival Emporium.

Fast forward five years, and Kirk was at the Gardens on its final day, along with her friend Tomaso “Beans” Serich.

For Kirk, it was a bittersweet, spending the day in what she described as paradise.

“With its closure, we lost not only the heart of Butte but its soul where we all could find refuge from day-to-day dilemmas,” she said.

As for the devastating fire, which occurred just a couple months later, that did not surprise Kirk.

“The fire was the final nail in the coffin,” she said. “I knew there would never be another Gardens.”