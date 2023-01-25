 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Modular home maker coming to Butte, could employ hundreds

  • 0
Dvele

From left, Stace McGee and Casey Dudley with California-based Dvele tell commissioners Wednesday night about plans to build a modular-home factory in Butte

 Mike Smith, The Montana Standard

A California company that makes modular homes plans to build an $80 million, 450,000 square-foot facility at the Montana Connections Business Development Park in Butte that could employ up to 150 employees the first year and more after that.

Officials with San Diego-based Dvele told commissioners of their plans at Wednesday night’s council meeting, saying they chose Butte in large part because of its connecting interstates and its people, including county officials who helped with their project.

“You’re wonderful to work with,” said Stace McGee, vice president of development for Dvele. “As we defined having challenges, you worked with us to try to overcome that challenge and understand how we can move forward.”

The facility will make modular homes that can be built in months and then be shipped out for placement. They can be built at 30% to 40% less cost than traditional houses, McGee said.

People are also reading…

The timeline is not definitive but McGee said they hope to start construction on the facility this summer.

The factory would have between 100 to 150 employees the first year after construction and it would jump to about 300 in the second year. “By the fifth year it would be almost 500 employees,” McGee said.

Some of the employees would come from Dvele operations elsewhere but they hope to hire “a couple hundred” new employees from Montana and perhaps other states, McGee said, though finding that many will be a challenge given the tight labor market.

Big Medicine was born on the Flathead Reservation in the 1930s. He was sacred to the Salish, Kootenai and other tribes.
0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past

Glance Into the Past

Take a walk down memory lane with a weekly photograph chosen from The Montana Standard's archives by Tracy Thornton.

Clark Fork River cleanup crawls forward

Clark Fork River cleanup crawls forward

The upper Clark Fork River's Superfund cleanup was initially projected to be done years ago. Now, the state says it will soon release a strategic plan to guide cleanup.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News