Missouri AmeriCorps team takes on projects in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

After 10 months volunteering in St. Louis, the Americorps St. Louis Emergency Response Team is finishing its 11-month term by helping the Forest Service in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
For 21 years, this team has been spending summers in southwest Montana to assist the Forest Service and escape the humid Missouri heat. Temperatures that scorch cold-adapted Montanans are cool and refreshing for those who have spent almost a year doing physical labor in a humid Southern state.
WHAT THEY DO
The team arrived on July 8, and will be here until Aug. 14.
Every week, the 30-person team splits up into teams of four to six and takes on different conservation projects in the Butte, Dillon and Wisdom/Wise River districts.
Their days start around 7:30 a.m. to beat the heat. They pack their gear in their trucks and spend about 30-45 minutes driving to the service site. They get a safety briefing before their six to seven hours of work. If it’s their first day on the project, they meet with someone from the Forest Service. They come back to the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club right on the edge of town, clean and cook dinner together.
They spray invasive plants, collect firewood for campsites, assess campsites and clear trails. They cut down dead trees and put up “bear aware” signs. One of the teams built a 70-foot bridge for a new UTV trail in Burton Park off of Highland Road.
“I was surprised at the variety of stuff we were asked to do,” Eli Grossman, 20, said.
Mechanically, they’re doing the same conservation work they did in Missouri. But it’s more physically strenuous here.
“You’re not gonna be hiking a lot of mountains in Missouri,” Grossman said. He said that the terrain is different and the soil is a lot drier, so a good Montana trail looks different than a good Missouri trail.
Team leader Jane Kersch, 26, said that the different terrain offers them a chance to use troubleshooting and problem-solving training in a different environment.
One of the less pleasant tasks is spraying invasive plants, a job which elicited a collective groan when mentioned but which everyone agreed had to be done. As it turns out, the crew has gotten a bit too good at spotting invasive plants. There’s nothing like spending a whole day with a sprayer backpack and then spotting some spotted knapweed in the parking lot.
“It ruins your ability to walk through the woods,” Grossman said.
Eaden Marti, 21, explained that many of the things they do involve park maintenance that will have to be done forever.
“It can feel like it’s just a never-ending task,” Marti said.
“Sometimes it feels like you and your saw versus the forest,” Grossman said. “When you keep the big picture in mind, the work feels a lot better.”
UNFAMILIAR STATE
LA Fanatico, 25, said that her impression of Montana was probably skewed due to the smoke. Kersch agreed — this is her third summer in Montana and the smokiest. Temple said the smoke was the hardest part of working in Montana.
“I would like to see it in better weather,” Fanatico said.
Fanatico likes the wildflowers. Grossman likes seeing mountains and alpine meadows. Team leader Emil Ranaszak, 24, likes A&W’s $2 any size root beer floats.
Fanatico said that the hardest part of AmeriCorps is maintaining a work-life balance.
“I don’t think a lot of us have hobbies outside of the Corps,” Fanatico said.
Kersch misses her cats at home.
In past years, the team stayed at the Fleecer ranger station. It wasn’t available this year, so they pitched tents on the dusty grounds of the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club.
“For some reason, I imagined us in a forest,” Fanatico said.
On the first night, Grossman assumed that the balmy daytime heat meant he’d be fine sleeping in a hammock. He was quickly acquainted with Butte’s far colder nights and returned to his tent.
Staying at the Saddle Club gave the team the unexpected opportunity to be extras in “Broke,” a film about a rodeo star that was shooting in Butte. They said it was a cool experience, but perhaps a mixed bag as the cast partied until 4:30 a.m. at the Saddle Club on the last day of filming. Grossman recounted a surreal experience where they were instructed to cheer wildly during a scene where the protagonist (played by a stunt double) gets thrown from a bronco. Many of the Corps had never seen a rodeo before. They later found out that the stuntman was actually injured.
WHERE THEY CAME FROM
Fanatico was working an office job before joining AmeriCorps. She wanted a change of pace, and to make a change in the real world instead of behind a desk. She said that manual labor is a great way to feel like she’s doing that.
Isabel Rabalais, 23, was attracted to the emergency response aspect of AmeriCorps service. With AmeriCorps, she distributed vaccines in Kansas City and helped run a warming center during a cold snap.
Grossman was in school when the pandemic hit. His classes went online, and he started alternating his time between his parent’s house and 50-60 hours a week in a basement lab. He couldn’t be inside with other people due to the pandemic, and outside wasn’t an option either for a Californian in the height of wildfire season.
“It felt very frustrating to not be in control of the basic functions of your life,” Grossman said.
He joined AmeriCorps hoping to help solve the problems affecting him and his loved ones.
Grossman finally felt like he was past the initial isolation period when he helped out at a vaccination site. He went from only interacting with a few people for months to seeing a new face every two minutes as he checked people in.
“Every shot in the arm made me feel a little bit better,” Grossman said.
Marti graduated from college in 2020. He was with the fire department and wanted to serve a wider community, so he chose the St. Louis Emergency Response Team.
Kersch joined AmeriCorps right after graduating college, where she studied political science and sustainability. She didn’t imagine she’d stay, but next year she’ll come back for her fifth year.
Matt Temple, 24, wanted to be of use to people and work with at-risk populations. He said that serving with AmeriCorps has helped lessen his anxieties about COVID-19.
In St. Louis, Temple spent about six months helping with mass vaccination and testing sites.
Temple comes from a carpentry background in Brooklyn, which translates well to installing signs and other projects.
WHERE THEY’RE GOING
Rabalais has mixed emotions about wrapping up her 11-month time with the team. She’s sad to say goodbye to friends but is looking forward to some time at home. Rabalais graduated last year with a degree in hospitality, so this was a big change in career for her.
“I like working with my hands. I like problem-solving. I like being outside,” Rabalais said. She enjoyed building bridges in Montana, since building work wasn’t as common in Missouri.
Temple and Fanatico are coming back next year to be team leaders.
Ranaszack isn’t coming back for a third year. He’s hoping to get a degree in horticulture.
“I got tired of killing trees, so I want to try to grow them,” Ranaszack said.
Grossman is also going back to school in the fall to study evolutionary biology. AmeriCorps influenced his thought process by helping him realize that he doesn’t have the temperament to just stay in the lab. He wants a mix of lab and field work in his profession.
Kersch said that many people use AmeriCorps as a gap year. Members receive an education award of about $6,000 in addition to their living stipend. Most members are about age 18-30 — this team apparently skews a bit older.
Kersch hopes that the St. Louis Emergency Response Team’s legacy of visiting Montana every summer continues.
The weeds hope it doesn’t.