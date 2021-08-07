Missouri AmeriCorps team takes on projects in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

UNFAMILIAR STATE

LA Fanatico, 25, said that her impression of Montana was probably skewed due to the smoke. Kersch agreed — this is her third summer in Montana and the smokiest. Temple said the smoke was the hardest part of working in Montana.

“I would like to see it in better weather,” Fanatico said.

Fanatico likes the wildflowers. Grossman likes seeing mountains and alpine meadows. Team leader Emil Ranaszak, 24, likes A&W’s $2 any size root beer floats.

Fanatico said that the hardest part of AmeriCorps is maintaining a work-life balance.

“I don’t think a lot of us have hobbies outside of the Corps,” Fanatico said.

Kersch misses her cats at home.

In past years, the team stayed at the Fleecer ranger station. It wasn’t available this year, so they pitched tents on the dusty grounds of the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club.

“For some reason, I imagined us in a forest,” Fanatico said.

On the first night, Grossman assumed that the balmy daytime heat meant he’d be fine sleeping in a hammock. He was quickly acquainted with Butte’s far colder nights and returned to his tent.