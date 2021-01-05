Missoula man jailed for numerous offenses in Butte

Jackson David Palmer, 31, of Missoula was jailed Monday afternoon for numerous offenses.

An officer patrolling in the East Park Street area witnessed a GMC Safari drive over a lawn belonging to a Park Street business.

The vehicle was stopped just south of Park Street on Oklahoma Street and while the officer was approaching the vehicle, Palmer took off heading south toward the Maroon Activities Center. The vehicle then veered onto railroad property and went through the adjacent lot.

Due to the hazardous conditions, there was no pursuit, but the officer located the vehicle, which had crashed into a concrete barrier in the 600 block of East Iron Street.

Palmer had fled on foot, heading south. By following the footprints, the officer found him hiding in the 1100 block of East Third Street and took him into custody.

While being taken to the Butte Detention Center, Palmer attempted to conceal a bag that contained possible methamphetamine, pills and paraphernalia.

He was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts), felony parole violation, and misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass to property, obstruction, fleeing from police, and other traffic violations.

