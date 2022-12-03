Mission, Action Inc. see gaps in services for Butte's homeless

It’s certainly not breaking news to anyone living in Butte that November was a bitter cold month. Residents spent a good deal of time throwing on winter coats, hats and gloves before heading outdoors.

Further proof was everyone’s escalating power bills.

Trent Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said the average daytime temperature in Butte last month was 17.1 degrees.

“It was a very cold month,” said Smith, who added it was the third coldest November on record for Butte. “The coldest was in 1985.”

If Smith’s December forecast is correct, it’s only going to get colder.

The meteorologist is predicting below average temperatures for December with the added “bonus” of above-average precipitation.

Frigid temperatures are a worry Margie Seccomb carries with her all winter. The chief executive officer of the Butte nonprofit Action Inc. estimates 145 people will spend night after night braving the elements, and she fears some of these people will not survive the coming months.

“There are people outside in this weather that are not welcome anywhere because of their mental health,” said Seccomb. “Our mental health system is broken and I fear we are going to lose people.”

Seccomb acknowledged there are gaps in services, community-wide and stressed the need for more flexibilities and more solid plans for the winter months to keep the homeless safe.

Brayton Erickson, co-executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission, is in total agreement.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “People are going to get hurt.”

According to Seccomb and Erickson, there is a lot of work to be done.

“All of us have something to contribute,” said Seccomb, but added, “It can’t just be Action Inc. or the Butte Rescue Mission.”

The mission’s focus is to feed, shelter and clothe people in need. It is also imperative to keep everyone safe, and Erickson admits the mission is struggling to help those who don’t think they have mental health issues.

“Those with undiagnosed mental illness or are self-medicating, and those with behavioral issues can be violent, which makes them more difficult to house,” said Erickson. “We want to make sure no one gets hurt at the mission.”

Erickson said he's proud of the mission’s success rate of helping those who had reached rock bottom but are now holding down jobs and giving back to the community.

Action Inc.’s main objective is to help the poor and low-income families of southwest Montana throughout the year. For those in need, the non-profit also provides cold-weather sleeping bags to the homeless, along with hand warmers, body warmers, coats, hats and gloves.

But Seccomb knows it’s not enough.

“We need a system that cares and works for people on mental health and substance abuse,” said Seccomb. “You see the torment they are in and their day-to-day struggles to survive.”

Seccomb has been steadfastly advocating for affordable housing for residents suffering from substance abuse and for those with mental health issues.

“They need long-term supportive housing,” she said.

Erickson noted that some of the resources serving mental health have changed drastically and the funds are close to drying up. It’s a constant concern for the BRM director who shared that in October alone four people on four different occasions came to the mission completely naked, all thinking they had spiders crawling all over them.

“This isn’t healthy,” said Erickson, “and you can’t convince them they need help.”

When all options are exhausted at the mission, EMTs or the police are called in to assist.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester knows full well that many of the homeless are either addicted to drugs and alcohol or have mental health disorders. Some of the mental health issues are a direct result of the drugs.

“It is a dangerous time of the year for anyone to be out in these temperatures,” said the sheriff. “The risk increases greatly if a person uses alcohol or drugs and they have limited their ability to make good decisions.”

As much as they can, law enforcement personnel keep an eye on the homeless during the colder months and if conditions are bad, they step in.

Some homeless refuse any kind of assistance, but for those who do accept a helping hand, law enforcement’s first option is always the Butte Rescue Mission.

“If the mission is full or the person has worn out their welcome,” explained the sheriff, “we take them in for protective custody so they can have a few hot meals and warm up.”

While the sheriff doesn't think there has been an increase in homelessness in Butte, his officers have seen an influx of people living in RVs and camp trailers. Some have also been found living in abandoned homes.

“More than I can ever recall,” said the sheriff.