Missing woman last seen at Highlands Campground

Deidra Lufkins

Deidra Lufkins

 Provided

Butte-Silver Bow County police and 15-90 Search and Rescue are searching for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing early Saturday in the area of the Highlands Campground just south of Butte in the Highland Mountains. 

The woman is identified as Deidra Lufkins, a Native American woman who is 5’9” and weighs 150 lbs. She is from South Dakota.

Lufkins was separated from two men she was with on either Thursday or Friday evening. When last seen, she was on foot and not dressed for the recent weather conditions in the area.

15-90 Search and Rescue has conducted an extensive ground search of the area where Lufkins was last seen but have been unable to find her.

Anyone who was in this area who may have seen Lufkins is asked to call the Butte police at 406-497-1120.

A ground-search continues Sunday with a specialized drone being used as well.

