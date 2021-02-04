Missing man was headed to Pioneer Mountains

Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Ben J Griffing, a 62 year old white male. Although he is a resident of Polson, Griffing was last seen there Jan. 18 leaving for a skiing and winter camping trip to the Pioneer Mountains near Dillon. Although the MEPA for Griffing has expired, he has not been located.
Ben Griffing is about 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 165 lbs and has blue eyes and brown and gray hair. He has a 1999 white Toyota Avalon with Montana personalized license plate "Giraffe." He also frequently camps and skis the Bitterroot Selway Mountains near Darby. If you have any information, please contact the Lake County Sheriffs Office at 406-883-7301 extension 1 or dial 911.