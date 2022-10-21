Missing Butte woman found

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory that was issued for Zella Johnston Dennis, 61, of Butte, has been canceled.
The Butte woman, who was reported missing Thursday, has been located.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today