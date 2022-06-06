"Miss Montana" flying in for Butte Wings & Wheels

“Miss Montana” will be flying into Butte this week and the folks at Bert Mooney Airport, the Butte Civil Air Patrol and others hope hundreds come out to see her.

She won’t be the only attraction at the second annual Butte Wings & Wheels, an all-day event Saturday to showcase the airport, Air Patrol, local aerospace clubs and businesses at Bert Mooney, but she’ll be one of the biggest.

The famous C-47 aircraft was restored in one year so it could take part in a 2019 flight commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, then flew on to the 70th remembrance of the Berlin Airlift before returning to her home in Missoula.

She’s scheduled to fly into Bert Mooney sometime Friday afternoon, and on Saturday, anyone who drives in or flies in can check her out and other military aircrafts expected to show.

They include a Huey helicopter, a C-130 Hercules turboprop military transport plane and a Black Hawk helicopter. There will be private aircraft, too, and lots of cars and trucks will be on display as part of a “Show-n-Shine” automobile show.

Things kick off at 7 p.m. Friday when, in a hangar with “Miss Montana” present, the documentary film “Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana to Normandy and Beyond” will be shown. For $5 per person or $15 per family, people can watch the one-hour film about the restoration and flight of the World War II plane, based now at the Museum of Mountain Flying.

The “Miss Montana” was used to transport troops and cargo stateside during WWII and it was the plane that made an ill-fated drop of smokejumpers during the Mann Gulch Fire in 1949 along the Missouri River near Helena. Thirteen firefighters died in the wildfire.

A fundraiser pancake breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and run through 10:30 a.m., with proceeds to benefit the Butte Squadron Civil Air Patrol, but admission to the all-day event is free.

It will include aircraft displays, tours, flight simulators, food vendors and trucks, and attendees can learn what businesses, clubs and organizations at the airport do. They include Life Flight, 15-90 Search and Rescue and Butte Aviation.

“Come see everything Butte, Montana’s airport has to offer!” is how a promotional poster puts it.

People who want to take part in the car and truck show can register at the gate with no fee, and people can vote for their top car or truck and their favorite aircraft with the “People’s Choice” awards set for 3 p.m.

Sometime between 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., smokejumpers plan to parachute from the Miss Montana.

Walt McIntosh, who is aerospace education officer and pilot for the Butte Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, said about 400 people attended last year’s event and he’s hoping more come this weekend.

Nationally, the Civil Air Patrol was founded in late 1941 to mobilize civilian aviation resources for national defense purposes. It has evolved into a premier public service organization and cadet program that has contributed to aviation careers of hundreds of young adults, both civilian and military.

The Butte squadron is able to raise a little money at the event and educate the public about all the things its members do. Like others, the squadron focuses on aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services.

“It is not just for people who are going into the military,” McIntosh said.

And the event, he said, hopes to draw attention to the positive impact the entire airport has for Butte-Silver Bow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.