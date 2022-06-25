 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

'Minor' chlorine gas explosion at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort prompts evacuation; 12 transported to area hospitals

  • 0
Minor chlorine gas explosion at Fairmont prompts evacuation

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters evaluate people who were exposed to a chlorine gas explosion Saturday morning at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. Battalion chief Chad Silk said the explosion was "minor." He said 12 people had been transported to area hospitals and at this time none are in critical condition.

This story will be updated

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

Myles Armstrong, along with his lab, was driving up Main Street when he looked to his right onto East Woolman Street and saw what appeared to be a black bear laying off to the side of the road, just below the Steward Mine.

Hiker and biker bond in Anaconda

Hiker and biker bond in Anaconda

A hiker who had been attempting a trek on the Continental Divide Trail and a bicyclist who had been traveling through southwest Montana met earlier this week at the Pintler's Portal Hostel and said they liked Anaconda. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters respond to chlorine gas explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News