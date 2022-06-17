 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Minnesota man drowns in Rock Creek near Philipsburg after raft capsized

  • 0
Ambulance

A Minnesota man drowned after his raft capsized near the Hog Back on Rock Creek west of Philipsburg, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said.

Granite County dispatch received the report at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, he said. The 72-year-old victim, who was wearing a life jacket, was thrown from the raft and died at the scene despite resuscitative efforts of bystanders.

The sheriff said water on Rock Creek is exceptionally high. Anyone floating is encouraged to wear life jackets and use extreme caution.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police say man shot in Butte

Police say man shot in Butte

Butte police say a man was reportedly shot at a residence early Saturday afternoon. His condition was not known when Sheriff Ed Lester issued a news release at 3:30 p.m.

Butte Central Class of 1970 turns 70

Butte Central Class of 1970 turns 70

Butte Central High School Class of 1970's 50th reunion was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but that may not have been so bad, because these classmates, the majority being born in 1952, planned a birthday party this year dubbed the “class of 1970 turns 70.” Now, that’s something to celebrate!

Watch Now: Related Video

Monarch butterfly researchers find no decline in population over the decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News