Minnesota man drowns in Rock Creek near Philipsburg after raft capsized

A Minnesota man drowned after his raft capsized near the Hog Back on Rock Creek west of Philipsburg, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said.

Granite County dispatch received the report at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, he said. The 72-year-old victim, who was wearing a life jacket, was thrown from the raft and died at the scene despite resuscitative efforts of bystanders.

The sheriff said water on Rock Creek is exceptionally high. Anyone floating is encouraged to wear life jackets and use extreme caution.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.