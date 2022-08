The World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way west of Montana Tech, will mark the 100th anniversary celebration of St. Patrick’s Mission at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The mission was built in Browns Gulch and dedicated by Father Tougas on Aug. 15, 1922. The church had a congregation of 170 parishioners. It was eventually moved to the mining museum.

Father Patrick Beretta will lead a ceremony at 1:30 followed by some birthday sweets.

For more details, contact the museum at 723-7211.