Mining City History:

Fast forward to December 1899. Clark presented his credentials to the Senate in Washington, which initially accepted them, but also immediately began an investigation into bribery charges. In April 1900, the investigating committee found that Clark was not entitled to a seat in the U.S. Senate. Just before the full Senate officially refused to seat Clark, on May 15, 1900, Clark resigned from the Senate. This was part of an outrageous strategy: Clark men got Montana Governor Robert Smith out of the state on a ruse, so that he could not appoint a successor to the now vacant Senate seat. The plan was for Lieutenant Governor Spriggs, a friend of Clark, to appoint the successor, which he did. He appointed Clark himself to the seat Clark had just vacated. The ploy did not work, and Clark was deprived of his goal.

But a year later, a new Legislature convened in Helena in January 1901, just two months after Marcus Daly died. This time, there were no allegations of corruption, although it was obvious that Clark had provided financial support to many of the legislators. Clark was elected to the Senate again, and this time he was seated. He served one term, from 1901 to 1907.

As a result of the machinations of Clark and candidates in other states in the same time frame, the laws were changed so that today, US Senators are elected by popular vote rather than in state legislatures. We call that change the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, and it went into effect in 1913. Montana was the 11th of the required 36 states to ratify the proposed amendment.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

