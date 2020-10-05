Mining City History: When Bryan came to Butte

In the presidential election of 1896, Butte and most of the western mining states favored William Jennings Bryan because of his pro-silver stance in the wake of the silver crisis of 1893. Although in Montana he gained nearly 80% of the vote, Bryan ultimately lost that election to William McKinley. But his loss didn’t diminish Butte’s admiration for him.

Bryan’s train came into Montana from the south. It stopped in Monida, where Bryan shook everyone’s hand, in Lima, where he spoke for five minutes from the train, and in Dillon, where he addressed 4,000 people in the city square.

Anaconda Standard editor John Durston foretold Bryan’s visit: “Bryan's coming to Montana will be like a triumphal march; his reception will unquestionably be a demonstration the like of which this region has never seen.” If anything, that prediction was an understatement.