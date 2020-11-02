Mining City History: Wheeler had colorful start in Butte, brilliant career

Burton K. Wheeler came to Butte in 1905, looking for a job as a lawyer. But he got only one offer, at $50 a month, which he turned down, and was waiting to head out on the next train west when he got into a crooked card game in a saloon near the railway station. He regained $30 of his money but missed the train to Spokane, forcing him to stay in Butte. He went back to the lawyer who had offered him $50 a month and took the job.

That’s the popular story, and since Wheeler himself confirmed it in his autobiography entitled Yankee From The West, we’ll take it as gospel.

Wheeler was certainly a Yankee, born in Massachusetts and educated as a lawyer at the University of Michigan. In Butte, that low-paying job and other private work made him successful enough to marry Lulu White in 1907, and they bought a modest home in a working-class neighborhood, on second street in the area that was originally South Butte.

