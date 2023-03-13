Emerson Weirick, born in Philadelphia, came to Montana in 1882 when he was about 22 years old. He was clearly focused on becoming a banker.

After a short tenure in Livingston, Weirick became the assistant cashier at the First National Bank of Miles City in 1885, advancing to cashier in 1888 before moving on to the National Bank of Montana in Helena.

A bank cashier was far more than a teller in those days, overseeing the bank’s books and responsible for most of the legal notices. Together with the bank president, the cashier signed bank notes issued by local national banks.

Weirick worked for the national bank in Great Falls from 1895 to 1897, where his wife Lenore established her prominence in local society. She brought that role to Butte when Emerson came to be the cashier at the First National Bank of Butte with offices on North Main Street.

Lenore was a leader in the Homer Club, one of the most prominent women’s clubs in Butte and still active today. By 1903 she was holding club meetings at her home at 827 West Park Street and was known as “one of Butte’s most active women in philanthropic and charitable work.”

Emerson continued as cashier at the First National Bank of Butte for 15 years, until in 1912 he was appointed Vice President. During much of that time he served as a trustee of the Butte school district, and his family appeared frequently on the Society pages of the Butte newspapers, including a photo of his and Lenore’s daughter on the occasion of her sixth birthday.

Emerson served as vice president of the Montana Banker’s Association in 1906, and retired from banking in 1916 when the family moved to Hollywood, California. They maintained connections with Butte and visited frequently, and it was just days after such a visit that he died of a heart attack in Portland, Oregon, in 1925.

The lot on West Park Street that Weirick purchased for his home in 1897 reportedly cost $30. The house was designed by prominent Butte architect William A. O’Brien, who also designed the Napton and Leonard Hotels and the School District Administration Building at 111 North Montana.

The Weirick house was one of several upscale mansions in the 800 block of West Park, but they were eclipsed in 1906 by the $20,000 Kelley Mansion next door to the Weirick home. Elegant though it was for the time, the Weirick house probably cost less than $4,000 for O’Brien’s partner contractor Fergus Kelley to build in 1897.

---

Photo: Maudie Weirick, Butte Daily Post, 28 December 1901