Mining City History: Washington Street was main artery into Butte

In the 1870s and early 1880s, the principal entry into Butte from the south and west was on Washington Street. The road came from Nissler Junction, where the routes split, with one heading south to Monida Pass and Idaho Falls and the other west, to Anaconda after it was established.

When the road neared Butte, at about the intersection of Iron and Clark today, there were two ways into town. In 1884, the southern road approximated today’s Aluminum Street and took you past Speckart’s Soda Water & Ginger Ale Manufactory and Beer Bottling Works and on past the Centennial Mill to hit Washington Street between today’s Platinum and Aluminum Streets. Washington there held a tight cluster of homes and cabins, more than most such outlying neighborhoods.

The northern branch of the road to Butte curved northeast past the massive Dexter Stamp Mill built in 1876 southwest of the Travona Mine, and past the Travona itself approximating today’s Platinum Street, which intersected Washington at Cameron & Aiken’s Butte Foundry and Machine Shop. There was also a branch that connected up to Porphyry, because Washington Street did not go through in the section where Gold and Washington run today.