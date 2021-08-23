Mining City History: Washington Street was main artery into Butte

In the 1870s and early 1880s, the principal entry into Butte from the south and west was on Washington Street. The road came from Nissler Junction, where the routes split, with one heading south to Monida Pass and Idaho Falls and the other west, to Anaconda after it was established.
When the road neared Butte, at about the intersection of Iron and Clark today, there were two ways into town. In 1884, the southern road approximated today’s Aluminum Street and took you past Speckart’s Soda Water & Ginger Ale Manufactory and Beer Bottling Works and on past the Centennial Mill to hit Washington Street between today’s Platinum and Aluminum Streets. Washington there held a tight cluster of homes and cabins, more than most such outlying neighborhoods.
The northern branch of the road to Butte curved northeast past the massive Dexter Stamp Mill built in 1876 southwest of the Travona Mine, and past the Travona itself approximating today’s Platinum Street, which intersected Washington at Cameron & Aiken’s Butte Foundry and Machine Shop. There was also a branch that connected up to Porphyry, because Washington Street did not go through in the section where Gold and Washington run today.
Either way, once you reached Washington, you could head east on either Platinum or Porphyry to Montana, which was the primary way to the Uptown, at least north of Platinum. Montana Street in 1884 pretty much ended at the Shonbar Mine west of Montana and Iron Streets.
Washington Street as an entry to town was marked by at least a few small travelers’ lodging places. According to historian Mark Reavis, the tiny elongate building that stands today at 315 South Washington was constructed in 1883 as a two-story boarding house. Its mansard roof was a touch of elegance in the French Second Empire style, and it was popular enough that multiple additions including a relatively large kitchen were added on to the rear before 1888.
The South Washington neighborhood was well-to-do enough that prominent pioneer and real estate developer John H. Curtis, who built the Curtis Music Hall (today’s Gamer’s), had his family home at 334 S. Washington. William Farlin, who established the Travona Mine that touched off Butte’s rejuvenation and silver boom in 1875, lived in the 400 block of South Washington. But like most of Butte, it was a complex, mixed neighborhood, with six tenements heated by wood stoves and insulated by cloth directly across the street from the mansard-roofed lodging at 315.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.