One of Butte’s worst above-ground disasters occurred at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1905.

About 100 people were riding a trolley car, returning from Columbia Gardens. On Utah Street near Iron, at the Butte Anaconda & Pacific Railroad crossing, the trolley car was hit by a train freight car moving about four miles per hour in a switching procedure. Despite the reported slow speed, the huge trolley car, known as “Big Jumbo,” was thrown 25 feet and “crumbled into kindling wood” with the freight car on top of it.

Initial first aid to the injured came from the ladies of the evening at nearby brothels.

Eight people were killed almost immediately, and two others died later. The dead included three 19-year-old girls, Maggie Harrington, a waitress at the Southern Hotel on Broadway; Maud Johnstone and Maggie Keefe. Two Black ladies in their 30s, Josephine Jacobs and Sadie Smith, both died, along with 14-year-old Sarah Naughton.

Joseph Ryan, timekeeper at the Bell Mine, and Ole Anger, a Finnish janitor, were killed. Bertha Knuth died a few days later from complications of her injuries, and James Cairns died a week later from the shock of his leg amputation.

At least 20 were injured, many seriously, with broken bones and internal injuries.

A six-man coroner’s jury heard testimony at an inquest from Aug. 21-28. Conflicting versions of what happened were heard; some passengers stated that the trolley car did not stop, and others said it waited a noticeable time at the crossing. Testimony also conflicted as to whether anyone was on the moving freight car and whether that person did or did not have a lantern. The crossing was poorly lit by a single arc light, and it seemed clear that people on the trolley were unaware of the approach of the probably unlighted, silent freight car until a few seconds before the collision.

In the end, the coroner’s jury found that the Butte Street Railway company was careless in its conduct at the crossing, in part due to inexperience on the part of the crew. Although trolley motorman Alfred Jackson, who also had his leg amputated, had traversed that run many times, the conductor Frederick Hinckle was only 19 years old and the signal man, James Bucher, was just 13.

The jury also found that the city council was negligent in failing to enforce its own ordinance requiring gates or flagmen at several railroad crossings in the city, including on Utah Street. So although the BA&P railroad had petitioned for and was granted permission for electric signals on Montana and Wyoming Streets, the jury felt it was the city’s responsibility to enforce the rules. Neither gates nor flagmen were present on Utah Street that night.