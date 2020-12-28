Mining City History: The winter of 1886 was little more than an inconvenience in Butte

The winter of 1886-1887 changed livestock ranching in Montana forever, but its impact on Butte wasn’t much more than an inconvenience.
A hot dry summer meant that cattle and sheep were already stressed because the grass they grazed was in short supply, and when the first serious winter storms began in mid-November 1886 there was some worry, but generally Montana ranchers were thrilled to see the snow because it meant the next year would be a good one for grass. And the worst of the November snow hit the eastern plains and Midwest, where trains were blocked in Nebraska and Colorado and gales raged on Lake Superior.
In Butte, even by late December, the Miner newspaper reported “What the merchants of South Butte want just now is a good snowfall. Bennett Bros. have a fine stock of sleighs and a generous snowfall would make a lively market for them.” And travelers from New York on finally reaching Montana reported a “snowless landscape” for the first time on their train trip.
The second round began in early January 1887. The Miner reported on the seventh that it was snowing generally across the United States, with three inches falling in Alabama. Newly elected Montana legislators were arriving in Helena early, to avoid being snowed in at their homes. In Butte, there was a boom in sales of sleighs, with 83 sold in one week by the Montana Lumber & Produce Company alone. Montana Lumber’s headquarters was at Arizona and Front Street, separated from its massive planing mill by the Utah & Northern railroad.
By January 9, “The Northern Pacific was 11 hours late yesterday; the Union Pacific five hours late, all on account of the snow. At 7 o’clock a.m., at Anaconda, the mercury was 38 degrees below zero; at the same hour at the Round House it was 30 below; at 5:30 in Butte it was 22 below.”
The next day, “the farmers in the valley who have hay to sell look upon the continued snow fall as butter on their board.” The price was up to $25 a ton, if you could get it, up from a more typical $8 per ton. The cold resulted in more fires, with one man killed when a lamp exploded and the fire destroyed the Gordon & Meyer House, a brothel at Main and Galena Streets, but several nearby houses on Galena Street were saved thanks to the heavy snow on their roofs.
Two houses belonging to W. J. McAuliff burned at the corner of Washington and Mercury streets, destroying an $800 piano. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church was opened for the displaced women and children “whose faces were blistering, and feet chilled by the deep snow.”
At Woodville in Elk Park 10 miles from Butte, there was “Snow, snow, snow, 5, 6, 7, and even 10 feet deep on the level. Stages stopped, teams stalled, and all business generally suspended. The gay, giddy, and frivolous portion of Butte’s community know not what they will endure if the attempt is made to capture pleasure in the mountainous region.”
Life in Butte indeed went on, with the Miner reporting “The snow has offered excellent sleighing,” while on one day, January 18, the Alice Mining Company yesterday shipped thirteen bars of silver bullion – 1,275 pounds – valued at $20,400.
Over the following six weeks chinooks alternated with more snowfalls, although the chinooks had little impact on Montana’s livestock ranges, both in the east and in the Deer Lodge, Beaverhead and Horse Prairie valleys. Reports from Miles City that the livestock losses would likely be “almost total” were not exaggerated, and the Miner acknowledged the end of the open range in an editorial on February 12. “The day has passed when the immense herds of the Territory can find subsistence on the closely fed ranges with a foot of snow resting on them.”
When spring finally came, close to 90% of open-range livestock had died across the plains, their bodies blocking rivers and contaminating drinking water supplies. Following the winter of 1886-1887, the open range was fenced and ranchers began growing their own hay, a dramatic change in the livestock industry in Montana.