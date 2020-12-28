Mining City History: The winter of 1886 was little more than an inconvenience in Butte

The winter of 1886-1887 changed livestock ranching in Montana forever, but its impact on Butte wasn’t much more than an inconvenience.

A hot dry summer meant that cattle and sheep were already stressed because the grass they grazed was in short supply, and when the first serious winter storms began in mid-November 1886 there was some worry, but generally Montana ranchers were thrilled to see the snow because it meant the next year would be a good one for grass. And the worst of the November snow hit the eastern plains and Midwest, where trains were blocked in Nebraska and Colorado and gales raged on Lake Superior.

In Butte, even by late December, the Miner newspaper reported “What the merchants of South Butte want just now is a good snowfall. Bennett Bros. have a fine stock of sleighs and a generous snowfall would make a lively market for them.” And travelers from New York on finally reaching Montana reported a “snowless landscape” for the first time on their train trip.