Mining City History: The Strike of 1919

The end of World War I in November 1918 brought peace, but it also brought political revolution. In Germany itself, socialist workers’ councils on the Soviet model were established and soon spread to America.
In Butte in December 1918, the miners’ union and the craft unions including the electricians joined the radical Industrial Workers of the World in forming the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Workers’ Council of Butte. The organization was so closely identified with Bolshevik socialism that the company-owned newspapers in Butte referred to it as the “soviet workers’ council.”
With the end of the war, copper prices plummeted, and on February 7, 1919 the mine companies in Butte announced a dollar-a-day wage cut, despite their earnings that had tripled with wartime copper prices and in the face of a wartime agreement by workers and unions to refrain from asking for wage increases. For miners, the wage fell to $4.75 a day, and the cuts were pervasive in the copper and related industries, not just in Butte. The Workers’ Council pressed for a strike, spurred on by the ongoing general strike in Seattle. Both the Seattle and Butte strikes were seen nationally as evidence for the insidious invasion of Bolshevism in America, culminating later in 1919 in the first “Red Scare.”
The night of February 7 at least 1200 men succumbed to “intimidation” by IWW agents and retuned home when they reported for the night shift at the mines, but at least 900 men did go to work that night. At the Elm Orlu essentially all underground miners walked off the job, admonished to do so by “Finnish agitators” passing out handbills encouraging the strike.
By Sunday February 9, most miners and craft unionists were staying home. The Anaconda Standard headlined “Agitators Menace Industry of City,” and reported windows broken in street cars by strikers throwing stones to discourage travel by those still working. The streetcar system did not operate for five days, as operators honored the strike.
Two-hundred fifty regular US Army men were deployed to Butte at the request of Governor Sam Stewart. The 44th Infantry under Major E.M. Jones came from Fort Wright and were billeted in the Silver Bow County Court House. As they arrived, Tom Campbell of the Independent Metal Mine Workers’ Union said no legitimate labor body was calling for a strike – a repudiation of the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Workers’ Council. Still, Campbell called for a $6 wage for miners.
Mayor Maloney warned the public to avoid forming crowds, but refrained from calling for martial law. Representatives of various craft unions returned to Butte from Washington D.C. on February 11, indicating that the copper industry in the United States was in such a state that a wage cut was unavoidable, signaling the imminent end of the strike.
On February 13, 500 more soldiers arrived in Butte from Fort Lawton, Washington. On the fifteenth, most of the craft union members voted to return to work, and the final blow was a vote of 501 to 263 by the stationary engineers to oppose the strike. Street car service resumed, and on February 17 the strike was declared over. The wage cuts stayed in effect, but were restored in July as company profits rebounded somewhat.
