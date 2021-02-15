Mining City History: The Strike of 1919

The end of World War I in November 1918 brought peace, but it also brought political revolution. In Germany itself, socialist workers’ councils on the Soviet model were established and soon spread to America.

In Butte in December 1918, the miners’ union and the craft unions including the electricians joined the radical Industrial Workers of the World in forming the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Workers’ Council of Butte. The organization was so closely identified with Bolshevik socialism that the company-owned newspapers in Butte referred to it as the “soviet workers’ council.”

With the end of the war, copper prices plummeted, and on February 7, 1919 the mine companies in Butte announced a dollar-a-day wage cut, despite their earnings that had tripled with wartime copper prices and in the face of a wartime agreement by workers and unions to refrain from asking for wage increases. For miners, the wage fell to $4.75 a day, and the cuts were pervasive in the copper and related industries, not just in Butte. The Workers’ Council pressed for a strike, spurred on by the ongoing general strike in Seattle. Both the Seattle and Butte strikes were seen nationally as evidence for the insidious invasion of Bolshevism in America, culminating later in 1919 in the first “Red Scare.”

