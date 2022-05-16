Mining City History: The 'Seeing Butte Car' took tourists from mines to Gardens

Tourism has been part of Butte since the early 1900s. An observation car on the trolley line was inaugurated in a snowstorm on May 15, 1906, but with its expansion in 1909, the “Seeing Butte Car” carried thousands of visitors to all parts of the city, including Walkerville and Meaderville.

The drive included a tour inside the Butte Reduction Works and culminated with a visit to Columbia Gardens, led by a “remarkably well-informed megaphone man” who provided information ranging from the number of school children to the monthly payroll generated by mining. The season extended from May 26 to October 11.

Special groups that visited Butte and toured the city on the jumbo observation car in 1909 included the St. Paul Jobbers’ Association, the Texas Bankers’ Organization, and attendees at the Metropolitan Insurance Convention. The Pacific Coast Chamber of Commerce brought a group of Japanese noblemen and merchants to Butte in September.

The Iowa College Glee Club found the tour to be the “most instructive, interesting, and profitable feature” of their lengthy trip through the Northwest. That tour, in March before the regular season began, was the result of a special effort by the Butte Miner City editor, Don Noel, an alumnus of Iowa College (now Grinnell College).

On the last day of the 1909 season, a group of about 100 representing the Massachusetts Street Railway Association took the tour, which was enhanced by a banquet on the 2100 level of the Steward Mine, organized by Jesse Wharton, president of the Butte Street Car Company that ran the tours. The Miner reported that “no greater event of the kind has ever taken place in the annals of copper mining.” The banquet was catered by the Chequamegon Restaurant on Main Street, and two observation cars were put on for that extravagant event.

The regular tours were under the direction of publicity agent Adolph Heilbronner, a well-known Butte promoter, and the tourist car routinely stopped at the West Steward to see surface workings including the operation of the $75,000 hoist engine.

The car made a regular stop at the Diamond Mine, where tourists climbed a stairway to one of the trestles where ore cars carried waste rock to the mine dump. Ladies and gentlemen who took the tour typically wore fancy clothes, despite the nature of parts of the excursion.

Daily tours started at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Wyoming, designed to serve the nearby hotels. By July 1909, the popularity of the tour drove the decision to add a second tour setting out at 9:30 in the morning. Each car could carry as many as 80 tourists, and on one Sunday in August 1909, at least 150 patrons took the tours.

By 1911, the tours included a visit to the Pittsmont Smelter for everyone and an underground excursion in the Leonard Mine for special groups.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0