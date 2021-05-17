Mining City History: The day Amelia Earhart dropped in for a visit

Butte is famous for its celebrity visitors, but when Amelia Earhart spent the night Butte, it was unplanned.

Earhart’s commercial flight on Northwest Air Lines from Minneapolis to the west coast made a scheduled stop in Butte at 5:30 p.m. on December 2, 1934. Northwest had added Helena, Butte, and Missoula to its flight itinerary in October 1933 as stops between Billings and Spokane.

A reporter from the Montana Standard was at the Butte airport to meet Earhart because pilots Frank Kelch and W. Judd had notified the airport that they were carrying her. The Standard called her “America’s queen of aviation.”

The Standard reporter gave a lyrical report of the landing: “In the cold twilight of late afternoon, over the snow-clad summits of the Divide came the steady roar of the giant ship. Then a pin-prick of white light showed above the crest of the mountain. Flashing with the speed of lightning, the plane swooped in a wide circle around the airport and then sank like a feather in the pool of brilliance from the landing light.”

