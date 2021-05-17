Mining City History: The day Amelia Earhart dropped in for a visit

Butte is famous for its celebrity visitors, but when Amelia Earhart spent the night Butte, it was unplanned.
Earhart’s commercial flight on Northwest Air Lines from Minneapolis to the west coast made a scheduled stop in Butte at 5:30 p.m. on December 2, 1934. Northwest had added Helena, Butte, and Missoula to its flight itinerary in October 1933 as stops between Billings and Spokane.
A reporter from the Montana Standard was at the Butte airport to meet Earhart because pilots Frank Kelch and W. Judd had notified the airport that they were carrying her. The Standard called her “America’s queen of aviation.”
The Standard reporter gave a lyrical report of the landing: “In the cold twilight of late afternoon, over the snow-clad summits of the Divide came the steady roar of the giant ship. Then a pin-prick of white light showed above the crest of the mountain. Flashing with the speed of lightning, the plane swooped in a wide circle around the airport and then sank like a feather in the pool of brilliance from the landing light.”
The twin-engine Lockheed Electra plane carried four passengers in addition to Earhart. She was asked if she piloted the plane, to which she answered no, but she did acknowledge that she sat in the cockpit with the pilots a good part of the way. She had spoken to a women’s convention in Minneapolis and was en route to pick up her own plane in Seattle where she planned to begin a west coast flying tour.
In her brief comments to the press at the airport, Earhart praised the speed and efficiency of the Lockheed Electra, calling it a “boon to aviation.” Sadly, Northwest Air Lines would remove the Lockheed Super Electra from its fleet in 1939 after three crashes, including one in the Bridger mountains on January 10, 1938, in which all eight passengers and two pilots were killed on a flight from Butte to Billings.
The danger of mountain flying in Montana was one factor in Northwest’s development of the first practical aviation oxygen mask which allowed for higher altitude flights. Northwest began using Douglas DC-3 aircraft in 1939, two years after Earhart disappeared in the Pacific in July 1937.
Earhart, born in Atchison, Kansas, was 37 years old when she spent the night in Butte when weather and darkness cancelled her continuing flight to the west. The Standard characterized her as “vivacious, slim, youthful,” someone who spoke of “running an airplane as casually as a young debutante speaks of driving a car in busy downtown streets of a city,” but “much more modestly.” She departed Butte the next morning.
Photo: Montana Standard, Dec. 3, 1934.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.