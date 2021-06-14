Mining City History: The Daly-Clark feud

It’s well known that Copper Kings Marcus Daly and William Clark didn’t get along, and that they were actually enemies in politics and business. What’s not clear is how it began, and why it seemed to be so much more than normal business competition.

Both men were of Irish heritage, with Daly born in Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan in the northern part of Catholic Ireland. Clark was born in western Pennsylvania, where his parents had emigrated from County Tyrone, barely 50 miles north of Marcus Daly’s hometown, but the Clarks were Protestants. Some have cited the religious difference as one factor in the feud, but realistically neither man was particularly religious, except to the extent that capitalism was the religion of both.

Daly and Clark were both Democrats, and they were even related to each other by marriage. Daly’s wife’s sister married J. Ross Clark, William’s brother.

The two men had dramatically different styles. Daly was certainly a man of the people, and he would hang out with miners in saloons even after he was wealthy enough to build his mansion at Hamilton in the Bitterroot Valley, where he raised thoroughbred racehorses. Clark would barely deign to be seen in anything other than a top hat and tails, and he preferred to consort with others of his station, the glitterati of the Gilded Age.