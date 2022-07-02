Mining City History: Stuart advertised as 'promising suburban town' in 1882

In October 1882, the up-and-coming community in Silver Bow County was Stuart, 18 miles west of Butte near Gregson (Fairmont) hot springs. Multi-column announcements of the Saturday auctions for town lots appeared weekly in the New North-West in Deer Lodge and in the Butte Miner, touting “the new and promising suburban town, beautifully located in the midst of a thickly settled and productive farming region in upper Deer Lodge Valley.”

Fred J. Taylor, the Butte agent for Stuart real estate, was a well-known organizer of theatrical events at the Renshaw Hall. He was also the foreman of Butte Fire Brigade #1, a violinist, and ran for City Marshal in 1883.

Stuart, named for prominent pioneers Granville and James Stuart, was a station on the Utah and Northern Railway from Salt Lake City. The junction for the spur line to Butte was a few miles south at Silver Bow, and Stuart was to serve as the intersection with Northern Pacific lines north to Garrison (and the NP transcontinental line that was completed at Gold Creek in 1883) and an 8-mile spur into Anaconda, where Marcus Daly’s smelter complex was under construction.

Before the Stuart line was completed, transportation from Anaconda to Stuart was provided by carriage at a fare of $2 to connect to the trains to north, south, and from Silver Bow into Butte. At times as many as 500 men worked on building the grade and laying ties and track, so that the line opened October 1, 1884. By 1889, there were three regular 50-minute runs daily from Anaconda to Stuart, connecting for Silver Bow and Butte.

The line from Stuart to Anaconda was constructed by the Montana Railway, a subsidiary of the Union Pacific, but the monopoly and high rates led Marcus Daly to construct his own Butte, Anaconda & Pacific railroad in 1894, which effectively put the Montana Railway out of business. It was sold to the Northern Pacific in 1897, leased to the BA&P in 1898, and eventually sold to the BA&P, whose rails also ran near Stuart.

One of the first buildings erected at Stuart was a Methodist church, organized by Rev. F. A. Riggin, a circuit rider who also started churches at Anaconda, Philipsburg, New Chicago, and Drummond. Stuart had a post office intermittently from 1882 to 1914. In 1887 Otto Wommelsdorf managed the passenger depot which included separate waiting rooms for ladies. At the bar, the “finest brands of wines, liquors, and cigars are kept constantly on hand.”

For several of the October 1882 town lot auctions special excursion train rates were given from Butte “for tourists, speculators, and sight-seers,” who were promised “a sort of picnic.” But although it became a small community, the growth touted by Stuart’s promoters never really took off even though in later years it was on the main highway from Butte to Anaconda (Highway 10A). Today all that is left are a few buildings marking the old Northern Pacific depot at the intersection of the Crackerville Road and the road to Fairmont.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

