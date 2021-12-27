Mining City History: Sledding appealed in 1910 as much as today

It’s no surprise that sledding was a popular activity in Butte a hundred twelve years ago. It still is. But in 1910, the Anaconda Standard devoted a full page to “coasting,” which was called the “royal winter sport.”

January 1910 saw a chinook after a heavy snow, creating an icy surface ideal for sledding. In some places, kids poured buckets of water onto the street to make the runs faster, and although this was decried by pedestrians and even the city council, it was generally acknowledged that it was all in fun, that no anti-sledding rules could be enforced anyway, and every councilman recalled fondly his childhood days sledding around Butte.

Dakota Street was the sled hill of choice, an eight-block stretch from Park to the Ophir Dump, near Dakota and Iron Street today. In mid-January 1910, the Anaconda Standard reported at least 300 people enjoying the Dakota Street ride, with the gongs on big bob sleds making a clamor that might have been confused with fire trucks. Some bob sleds, which we’d probably call toboggans today, carried 10 to 15 riders.

Some kids took turns skipping the ride so they could bring a horse to the lower limit of the run, using the horse to pull their big sleds back uphill. Others headed over to Montana Street and took the streetcar up the hill with their smaller sleds. This was typically an evening activity, in the dark unless there was a bright full moon. Such crowds gathered to watch the coasting that police had to order the starting point moved down from Park Street to Galena.

In 1910 there was a children’s curfew at 9:00 p.m., signaled by a booming from the City Hall clock tower, but older youngsters and adults continued sledding for hours more.

In Walkerville, Rev. Frederick Spencer of the Mt. Bethel Methodist Episcopal Church on Main Street built a large bob sled called the “Junior Epworth League Sled.” The Epworth League was a Methodist organization begun in 1889 in Cleveland, essentially a somewhat secular Sunday school for older children. It evolved into a Methodist young adult association for ages 18-35.

Jack Corrigan’s bob sled “disputed the right of way” with an automobile driven by City Clerk R. B. Lewis at Birch and Fourth Streets in Anaconda, but one bumped head was the extent of injury, and they kept coasting despite the sled’s handrail being splintered. But on the same Birch Street hill a nine-year-old boy named Carson broke his leg when his sled crashed into a delivery vehicle, throwing him under the horses.

Before Christmas it paid to shop around. The Copper City Store (begun as Hennessy’s branch in Anaconda) put their $3.50 sleds on sale at $2.75. Symons had specials on White Beauty and Red Racer models — “very strong, low cut, well painted” — at $1.65 each. Hennessy’s “Dandy Sled” was $1.25, and Connell’s had 200 3½-foot steel runner sleds at $1.00. Eventually, Copper City had some sleds as cheap as 45 cents each.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

